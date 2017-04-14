UI roundup: Softball garners fifth straight win

CALEDONIA, Mich. â€” A four-run fourth inning was exactly what the Illinois softball team needed to push its win streak to five games.

Ruby Rivera recorded a three-run double as the frame's big blow, pacing the Illini to a 6-3 win over Michigan State at Davenport University.

"It was a hard fought win (Friday)," Illinois coach Tyra Perry said. "Our offense was powered by our speed kids and capped off by Ruby Rivera's double in the fourth inning."

Alyssa Gunther, Maddi Doane and Leigh Farina each contributed an RBI single for the Illini (29-10, 8-2 Big Ten), who had their three-game weekend series against the Spartans (21-14, 5-6) relocated due to flooding at Michigan State's field.

Illinois' Breanna Wonderly picked up her 14th victory of the season in the circle, fanning a season-high five while allowing two earned runs in a complete-game display.

In women's tennis

Host team swept. Illinois women's tennis had a rough day on its home courts Friday, dropping a 7-0 decision to No. 4 Ohio State in Urbana.

The Illini (11-11, 5-3 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (22-2, 8-0) started the afternoon in the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex, but a storm forced the squads into Atkins Tennis Center to conclude their bout.

In men's track and field

Runners lead Illini. Dylan Lafond recorded a third-place finish in the steeplechase Friday to lead the Illinois contingent in the Mt. SAC Relays at Torrance, Calif. Lafond finished the event in 8 minutes, 42.55 seconds.

Josh Eiker also notched a top-10 finish, placing eighth in the 200-meter dash in 21.06 seconds.

In the Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa, Calif., Illinois' Konrad Eiring collected ninth place of 131 runners in the 800 run, posting a time of 1:50.41.

In women's track and field

Choquette fares well. Urbana graduate Nicole Choquette scored a personal-best time in the 800-meter run Friday at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif. Choquette placed eighth of 145 competitors with a time of 2 minutes, 6.56 seconds.

In baseball

Illini delayed. Host Illinois led Northwestern 3-2 in the seventh inning Friday at press time in a game that had a delayed start due to weather.