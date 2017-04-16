UI Roundup: Illini stave off Wildcats

CHAMPAIGN ­— Jack Yalowitz went 3 for 5 with four RBI and a home run as the Illinois baseball team beat Northwestern 10-8 on Sunday at Illinois Field.

The Illini (14-19, 3-6 Big Ten) exploded for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take an 8-3 lead and held on for the win despite allowing five runs in the final two innings.

Reliever Ryan Schmitt recorded the win despite allowing four runs in 1 1/3 innings, and Joey Gerber earned his fifth save of the season.



In men’s tennis

Dancer wins 100th. Illinois swept Michigan State 7-0 on Sunday in East Lansing, Mich., and coach Brad Dancer notched his 100th win in Big Ten play at Illinois.

The Illini (14-9, 7-2 Big Ten) won the doubles point behind all-freshmen pairings of Zeke Clark and Aleks Kovacevic, and Vuk Budic and Gui Gomes.

In singles, Gomes, Kovacevic, Budic, Clark, Noe Khlif and Aron Hiltzik all recorded victories for Illinois.

“Another Big Ten road win, which is never easy to come by,” Dancer said. “(Sunday) was another time this season that we were able to play five freshmen in singles, and we’re really starting to see growth from those guys.”

In women’s tennis

Illini sweep Nittany Lions. At the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana, Illinois swept Penn State 4-0 on Sunday.

The pairings of Lousie Kwong and Ines Vias, and Alexis Casati and Daniela Pedraza Novak led Illinois (12-11, 7-4 Big Ten) to the doubles point.

In singles, Novak, Madie Baillon and Jaclyn Switkes recorded wins.



In women’s golf

Illini finish 5th. In the final round of the Lady Buckeye Spring Invitational in Columbus, Ohio, Illinois placed 10th after shooting 316 as a team Sunday.

Chayanid Prapassarangkul led the Illini individually at 11 over for the tournament.