UI roundup: Men's gymnasts advance to NCAA Championships final

WEST POINT, N.Y. — A season-best result at the NCAA Championships can never be a bad thing.

That was true for the Illinois men’s gymnastics team Friday, as it opened the national finals by placing second in its six-team section and advancing to Saturday’s team finals.

The Illini recorded a team score of 421.300, finishing behind only Oklahoma (430.600). Minnesota also moved on, and the trio joined Stanford, Ohio State and Nebraska — the early-session top three — in the finals.

Illinois used a collective 71.900 on the still rings in their final rotation to secure a top-three spot. It was their best mark of the season in that event.

Illini Brandon Ngai was the top finisher in the pommel horse (15.150). He’s the reigning NCAA champion in the event.



In women’s golf

Illini in seventh. On the first day of the Big Ten Championships on Friday, the Illinois women’s golf team shot an 8-over 304 as a team and was in seventh place in Maineville, Ohio.

Freshman Swing Liu led the Illini individually, in a tie for eighth at 1 over after shooting 73 Friday. Bing Singhsumalee was tied for 32nd place at 4 over.



In baseball

Stranded runners doom visitors. Michael Massey and Ben Troike each drove in a run Friday, but Illinois baseball fell to Purdue 4-2 at West Lafayette, Ind., to open a three-game series.

The Illini (15-20, 3-7 Big Ten) left a season-high 14 runners on base.

Troike opened the scoring against the Boilermakers with a bases-loaded walk in the second inning to cut the Illini’s deficit to 2-1. Massey notched an RBI single in the sixth to pull Illinois within 3-2.

St. Joseph-Ogden product Dalton Parker recorded his fifth save of the season for Purdue.



In women’s tennis

Illini triumph on road. Illinois picked up its third consecutive road win Friday in East Lansing, Mich., as the Illini beat Michigan State 4-1.

Illinois (13-11, 7-3 Big Ten) won the doubles point, as Alexis Casati and Daniela Pedraza Novak won their match on court No. 3, and Madie Baillon and Jaclyn Switkes were victorious on No. 2.

In singles, Switkes and Novak each picked up wins, as did junior Grace Tapak, to clinch the victory over the Spartans.



In men’s tennis

Illini sweep Penn State. Illinois quickly took care of business Friday night as the Illini shut out Penn State 4-0 at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana.

In doubles, Illinois’ pairings of Vuk Budic and Aleks Vukic, and Gui Gomes and Aron Hiltzik earned victories to get the Illini (15-9, 8-2 Big Ten) on the board.

Illinois kept the momentum going in singles play as Vukic, Aleks Kovacevic, and Zeke Clark earned wins in straight sets to clinch the match.