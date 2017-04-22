Illini legends, lists and lore: Late-round NFL standouts

According to the National Football League's official website, five Fighting Illini players have a good chance to be chosen when the league conducts its annual draft this coming Thursday through Saturday. In order, Illinois' top prospects appear to be defensive end Dawuane Smoot (third to fourth round), outside linebacker Carroll Phillips (fourth to fifth round), defensive tackle Chunky Clements (seventh round) and inside linebacker Hardy Nickerson (seventh round). NFL.com projects quarterback Wes Lunt as an outside shot to be drafted.

These are 10 former Illini who were chosen with the 160th overall selection or later and who played at least 10 NFL seasons:

Larry McCarren (308th pick, 1973) — Drafted in the 12th round by Green Bay, McCarren played 12 seasons and is a member of the Packers' Hall of Fame. The standout offensive lineman has served as color analyst on Green Bay's radio network since 1995.

Scott Studwell (250th pick, 1977) — A ninth-round pick by Minnesota, his 14 seasons with the Vikings included three All-Pro honors as a linebacker. Studwell was named one of the 50 greatest Vikings in 2010 and is a member of the franchise's Ring of Honor.

Danny Clark (245th pick, 2000) — Clark turned his seventh-round selection in 2000 into an 11-year NFL career as a linebacker, playing with five different teams.

Howard Griffith (236th pick, 1991) — Despite a record-breaking career at Illinois, Griffith wasn't selected in the NFL draft until the ninth round. He played fullback 11 seasons with four teams, but his most noteworthy accomplishment came with the two-time Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos.

Adam Lingner (231st pick, 1983) — A long snapper in the NFL for 13 seasons, he played five years with the Kansas City Chiefs and eight with the Buffalo Bills. Though he never won a ring, the ninth-round selection played in four consecutive Super Bowls.

Ed Brady (215th pick, 1984) — An eighth-round pick by the Rams, he played 12 seasons in the NFL, primarily as a long snapper. Brady played in Super Bowl XXIII with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ernie McMillan (176th pick, 1961) — McMillan played 15 seasons as an offensive tackle in the NFL despite being a 13th-round pick. Four times he played in the NFL's Pro Bowl for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tony Pashos (173rd pick, 2003) — The fifth-round pick of Baltimore played his first four seasons with the Ravens, then six additional years with five different teams.

Neil Rackers (169th pick, 2000) — The Cincinnati Bengals drafted the Illini placekicker in the sixth-round. Rackers played seven of his 12 seasons in an Arizona Cardinals uniform, kicking an NFL-record 40 field goals in just 42 attempts during the 2005 campaign.

David Diehl (160th pick, 2003) — The owner of two Super Bowl rings with the New York Giants wasn't selected until the fifth round. Diehl started all 16 games as a rookie left guard in 2003 and was a starter in 156 of the 160 games he played during 11 seasons in New York. He's now a color analyst with Fox TV.

Illini birthdays

Sunday: Warren Carter, basketball (32)

Monday: Tracy Campbell, football (62)

Tuesday: Sean Mulligan, baseball (47)

Wednesday: Ted Beach, basketball (88)

Thursday: Julian Childers, tennis (23)

Friday: Scott Langley, golf (28)

Saturday: Lenny Willis, Jr., football (40)

