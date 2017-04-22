UI roundup: Men's gymnasts place third in nation

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Season-best scores in the vault and still rings Saturday lifted the Illinois men’s gymnastics team to third place in the NCAA Championships.

The Illini totaled 422.10 points, finishing behind Oklahoma (431.95) and Ohio State (423.70).

Coach Justin Spring’s team led the six-team national finals after two rotations and surpassed its leading 2016-17 marks in vault (72.550) and still rings (70.500).



Softball wins 10th straight. Illinois softball used single runs in both the sixth and seventh innings Saturday to defeat Nebraska 5-3 in Lincoln. The Illini (34-10, 12-2 Big Ten) captured their 10th consecutive victory behind an unearned run and RBI hits from Nicole Evans, Maddi Doane and Stephanie Abello.



Baseball’s offense dormant. Jack Yalowitz launched a ninth-inning solo home run Saturday, but Illinois baseball couldn’t muster much else offensively in a 4-1 loss to Purdue at West Lafayette, Ind. The Illini fell to 15-21 on the season, including 3-8 in the Big Ten.



Meyer, Feagles fare well. Illinois men’s golfers Dylan Meyer and Michael Feagles (3 over) each held a share of second place Saturday after two rounds of the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate at Columbus, Ohio. As a team, the Illini were in second at 12 over, trailing only the Golden Flashes (11 over).



Women’s golf in middle. Illinois women’s golf sat in seventh place Saturday after two rounds of the Big Ten Championships at Maineville, Ohio. The Illini, paced by 8-over totals from Chayanid Prapassarangkul and Swing Liu, carried a total of 607, 34 strokes behind leader Northwestern.



Volleyball sweeps. Illinois volleyball closed its spring slate Saturday at Huff Hall with wins over DePaul (25-20, 25-14) and Southern Illinois (25-21, 25-17).