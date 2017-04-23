UI Roundup: Softball's 10-game win streak snapped

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Illinois softball team lost for the first time since April 2 Sunday, dropping a 14-0 decision to Nebraska in five innings.

Arcola graduate Taylor Edwards took the loss for Illinois, allowing four runs and walking three in one inning of work. Illinois (34-11, 12-3 Big Ten) allowed six runs apiece in the second and fourth innings.



In women’s golf

Illini finish seventh. At the 2017 Big Ten Women’s Golf Championships in Maineville, Ohio, Illinois finished seventh as a team after shooting 13 over in the final round Sunday.

The Illini were led by Swing Liu and Chayanid Prapassarangkul at 9 over, good for a tie for 21st individually.



In men’s golf

Meyer wins title. Junior Dylan Meyer claimed his second consecutive individual title Sunday by winning the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate in Columbus, Ohio.

Meyer shot 5 under Sunday and finished the tournament at 2 under to win the title by 5 strokes. UI freshman Michael Feagles tied for third.

The Illini won the team event by 10 strokes over second-place Kent State and were 25 shots ahead of third-place Iowa.



In baseball

Illini falter in ninth. A critical error from the Illini in the ninth inning led Purdue to a 2-1 win over Illinois on Sunday in West Lafayette, Ind.

A grounder got under third baseman Trent Hammond’s glove, allowing the winning run to score.

Tyler Engel went 2 for 4 and had the lone RBI for Illinois (15-22, 3-9 Big Ten).