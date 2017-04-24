UI roundup: Spencer, Evans among those feted

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois athletics held its Oskee Awards event Monday night, with Joe Spencer and Nicole Evans receiving Big Ten Medal of Honor recognition.

Spencer, a former Illini football center, and Evans, an Illini softball outfielder, were recognized for their excellence on and off the field as seniors.

Tracy Abrams (men’s basketball) and Jill Nicklas (softball) each received a Fighting Illini Spirit Award, two of several other UI athletes to be honored Monday.

Additionally, the Dike Eddleman Athlete of the Year finalists were announced at the event.

On the men’s side, Pat McInerney (baseball), Malcolm Hill (basketball), Dylan Lafond (track), Aleks Vukic (tennis), Dylan Meyer (golf), Alex Diab (gymnastics), David Kendziera (track) and Isaiah Martinez (wrestling) were named finalists.

For the women, Evans, Alex Wittinger (basketball), Lizzy LeDuc (gymnastics), Pedrya Seymour (track) and Ali Bastianelli (volleyball) were nominated.

The winners will be announced after the spring sports season.



Massey recognized. Illinois baseball second baseman Michael Massey received the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week honor Monday.

Massey recorded a .500 batting average on eight hits in four games last week, driving in four runs in the process for the Illini (15-22, 3-9 Big Ten). Illinois returns to action Tuesday at Bradley.