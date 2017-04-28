UI roundup: Women's tennis moves on to Big Ten semis

Image Gallery: Illinois Women's Tennis: vs. Maryland » more Photo by: Heather Coit Illinois' Louise Kwong returns the ball to Maryland's Alexandra Stanova in UI women's tennis at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Friday, April 28, 2017.

URBANA — Rain forced the Big Ten women's tennis tournament inside at Atkins Tennis Center on Friday, but there was no dampening Illinois' spirits after its win over Maryland.

The Illini took down the No. 47 Terrapins 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Illinois lost the doubles point and trailed 2-1 after singles matches on Courts 1 and 3. But behind victories from Grace Tapak, Daniela Pedraza Novak and Jaclyn Switkes, the Illini pulled out the win to advance.

The Illini (14-12) will face No. 1 seed Ohio State today after the Buckeyes beat Nebraska 4-0.

In men's tennis

Vukic, Illini down Boilers. The Illinois men's tennis team avenged a loss to Purdue from earlier this season with a 4-1 win over the Boilers in the Big Ten tournament at West Lafayette, Ind.

The Illini lost the doubles point but came out strong in singles play. Aleks Vukic recorded his 19th-straight singles victory with a win on Court 1, and Aron Hiltzik, Zeke Clark and Aleks Kovacevic each prevailed in their matches to send Illinois to the semifinals today against Michigan.

"We lost to Purdue earlier this year and it was a devastating loss for our program," coach Brad Dancer said. "I think if we can get our guys going, we are going to be in really good shape down the stretch."

In men's golf

Illini in first early. Illini junior Dylan Meyer set a new course record by firing a 7-under 63 at Baltimore Country Club in the first round of the Big Ten Championships on Friday.

Meyer tied the school record for lowest round.

As a team, Illinois was in first place at 11 under, and four Illini were in the top 10 on the individual leaderboard.

In softball

Illini beat Badgers. Illinois fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first, but that's all Wisconsin would muster on the day as the Illini won 7-2 Friday at Eichelberger Field.

All five of Illinois' (35-11, 13-3 Big Ten) hits were doubles. Stephanie Abello had two hits and three RBI.

In men's track and field

Two relays advance. Illinois' relay teams performed well Friday at the Drake Relays, and the Illini will have two teams in today's event finals.

The Illini's 400-meter relay team finished third in qualifying with a time of 41.06 seconds and avoided disqualification after a video review overturned an infraction. Illinois' 400 team, made up of Joe Haight, Kenneth Allen, Doug Wilson and David Kendziera, placed fifth with a time of 3 minutes, 10.53 seconds.

In women's track and field

Illini advance four to finals. Illinois will be well represented in the final day of the Drake Relays today in Des Moines, Iowa.

Pedrya Seymour and Jayla Stewart earned the top two qualifying spots Friday in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 13.16 and 13.43 seconds, respectively. Sade Hargrove advanced to the finals in the 100 with a time of 11.87. The Illini's 400 relay team, composed of Seymour, Stewart, Briana Driver and Kym Taylor, also qualified for today's final.

In baseball

Illini rally falls short. Despite scoring a pair of runs in the ninth inning Friday against Minnesota, Illinois lost 5-4 in Minneapolis.

Jack Yalowitz lined out to right field to end the game with the potential tying run on second base.

"We battled, but we have to find ways to win games," Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said. "We've really improved in some areas but we need to start getting over the hump and winning."

Ty Weber allowed five runs and 11 hits over six innings and took the loss for Illinois (15-23, 3-10 Big Ten). Doran Turchin had two hits, including a two-run double in the ninth inning for Illinois.