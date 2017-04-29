UI roundup: Lipparelli seizes lead, golfers in 1st
BALTIMORE — The Illinois men’s golf team wasn’t as dominant Saturday in the second round of the Big Ten Championships.
That being said, the Illini extended their lead to 20 strokes by firing a 1-under 279 as a team, which was 10 strokes higher than Illinois’ first-round total.
Individually, the Illini claimed the top two spots on the leaderboard. Sophomore Edoardo Lipparelli shot 4-under 66 in the second round and led at 5 under for the tournament. Junior Dylan Meyer, who set a course-record 63 Friday, shot 73 in the second round and was in second place, 1 stroke back.
Also among the top 10 were Illini Nick Hardy (74) and Giovanni Tadiotto (71), both tied for seventh at 1 over.
In men’s tennis
Illini pushed out. Brad Dancer’s team will look ahead to the NCAA tournament selection show Tuesday after dropping a 4-2 decision to No. 14 Michigan in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
Aleks Vukic and Zeke Clark scored singles wins for the Illini.
In women’s tennis
UI can't score upset. Playing in front of a supportive crowd at Atkins Tennis Center on Saturday, Evan Clark’s team nearly knocked off the Big Ten tournament’s top seed and nation’s No. 4 team.
Illinois captured the doubles point before Alexis Casati and Grace Tapak won singles bouts. But Buckeye Miho Kowase took the tiebreaking singles match to oust the Illini, 4-3 in semifinal play.
In baseball
Illini strike late. A day after Illinois’ final-inning rally fell short, the Illini broke through Saturday with seven runs in the ninth to beat Minnesota 9-5 in Minneapolis.
Illinois swept the Gophers with a 14-1 win in Game 2 on Saturday.
Jack Yalowitz hit a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth for the Illini (17-23, 4-10 Big Ten). Ryan Schmitt earned the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
In the second game, Michael Massey had three hits and a homer for Illinois.
In softball
Illini shut out. In between rain showers at Eichelberger Field, Illinois was blanked by Wisconsin 3-0 on Saturday.
The game was scoreless after five innings before the Badgers broke the tie with a run in the sixth and added two more for insurance in the seventh.
Ruby Rivera led the Illini (35-12, 13-4 Big Ten) offensively with two hits.
In men’s track and field
Illini place second. Five Illinois relay teams scored a total of 28 points, and Illinois finished tied for second in the Hy-Vee Cup at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.
Illinois’ sprint medley unit, comprised of Josh Eikner, Devin Quinn, Kenneth Allen and Konrad Eiring, finished second with a time of 3 minutes, 20.40 seconds.
In women’s track and field
Stewart wins 100 hurdles. Jayla Stewart set a new personal best in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.14 seconds to win the event Saturday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.
