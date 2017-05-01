UI roundup: Donnelly receives national volleyball invite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Brandi Donnelly led the Big Ten in digs per set during the 2016 college volleyball season, earning All-Big Ten honorable-mention and AVCA All-American honorable-mention status in the process.

The Illinois libero earned more national recognition Monday with an invitation to train and compete as part of the U.S. Collegiate National Team-Minneapolis program. Donnelly, who averaged 4.46 digs per set last season, was one of four liberos among the 31 players initially selected for the USA Volleyball program.

"I want to congratulate Brandi on her selection," Illinois coach Chris Tamas said in a release. "She has worked hard during her career and this is well deserved. She has the drive and the work ethic that is valued in the USA program, and I look forward to what she will learn this summer with the team."

Donnelly was selected for the CNT-Minneapolis program after competing in the U.S. Women's National Team open tryouts in early March at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Illini middle blocker Ali Bastianelli also participated in the open tryout.

Selection to the CNT-Minneapolis squad is considered a second tryout for the U.S. Women's National Team. Donnelly will train from June 22-26 at the University of Minnesota before being placed on one of three teams that will play each other at the Minneapolis Convention Center from June 27-30, at the same time as the USA Volleyball Girls' Junior National Championships.

"I am so happy to get the chance to represent the University of Illinois and the Fighting Illini volleyball program through USA volleyball," Donnelly said. "I hope to make the best of this great opportunity and look forward to gaining some valuable experience with this program."

Five more players will be added to the CNT-Minneapolis squad after the U.S. Women's Junior National Team finishes competition in the U20 Pan American Cup this month.

In football

Duo goes pro. Two more former Illinois football players have a shot at extending their playing careers.

Former Illini center Joe Spencer will be attending a rookie mini-camp for a free-agent tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while former long snapper Michael Martin, a Centennial product, will attend mini-camp with the defending Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots.

Spencer is the third recent UI connection to land with former Illini Shahid Khan's team, joining draftee Dawuane Smoot and free-agent signee Carroll Phillips. Jacksonville has a long history with Illinois players, taking linebacker Kevin Hardy No. 2 overall in the 1996 draft.

Former Illinois guard Ted Karras was a rookie on New England's latest Super Bowl-winning team.

In baseball

Massey wins again. Second baseman Michael Massey received Big Ten baseball's top newcomer award Monday for the second consecutive week.

Massey won the Freshman of the Week honor on April 24 after posting a .500 batting average with four RBI in four games.

On Monday, he was given the award once more after hitting .526 and recording two three-hit games in the Illini's three-game week.

Massey is the fifth athlete to capture this honor in back-to-back weeks since the award's beginnings in 2011, and the first player from Illinois.