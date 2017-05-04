For UI baseball, crucial stretch starts with Terps

Image Gallery: UI vs Northwestern Baseball » more Photo by: Holly Hart Illinois's Michael Massey (right) beats the tag of Northwestern first baseman Willie Bourbon. University of Illinois Baseball vs Northwestern, Sunday, April16, 2017 at Illinois Field. The Illini defeated the Wildcats 10-8.

CHAMPAIGN — Jack Yalowitz remembers watching, from afar, the run Illinois baseball went on two years ago.

The current Illini right fielder and leadoff hitter was still deep into his senior season at Loyola Academy, helping the Ramblers win a Class 4A regional title, so he didn't make it down to Illinois Field for any NCAA tournament games in 2015.

"I definitely watched on TV," said Yalowitz, now a sophomore for the Illini and the team's leading hitter heading into this weekend's three-game home series with Maryland, which starts at 6 p.m. Friday.

The 2015 season was a magical one for Dan Hartleb's program, with Illinois posting a 50-10-1 record en route to a Big Ten title and an NCAA super-regional appearance.

Pat McInerney was in the thick of what transpired that particular spring. The current Illini senior contributed as the team's designated hitter in his sophomore season.

"That was really fun," McInerney said. "It's a lot more fun when you're winning, obviously.

"As you grow further apart from the 2015 season, you realize how fun it really was. In the moment, you're kind of just going through the motions. Now, obviously, it's more of a grind than that. Looking back and seeing highlights and pictures from that season, it brings back a lot of good memories. I'll remember all four years here, but that year especially."

This year, the Illini (19-23, 5-10 Big Ten) are just trying to make the eight-team Big Ten tournament after missing out on the conference event last season.

Illinois heads into this weekend tied for 11th place, not particularly a good scenario considering 24th-ranked Maryland (30-13, 13-5) is all alone in first place.

"We've played this kind of competition all year, though, so we're not really scared of that," McInerney said. "We feel that Minnesota was one of the top teams in the Big Ten, and we took that series. We probably should have taken the series at Michigan. It's just another series, and obviously it has bigger implications for us in the Big Ten, but we're going to treat it like any other game."

With nine Big Ten games making up the remainder of the regular season for the Illini, series wins are a must. Sweeps would benefit the Illini greatly, too.

Illinois does carry a three-game win streak into tonight's first pitch, but it only can boast about winning two Big Ten series out of five so far this season, and none involved a three-game sweep.

"We dug a little bit of a hole for ourselves early in the season, but it makes this part of the season more exciting because every game means so much," Yalowitz said. "We don't want to have the last weekend of the season be so meaningless, like it was last season."

By the time Iowa visits Illinois Field for a three-game series from May 18-20 — with a three game-series at Rutgers slated to start next Friday for Illinois — the Illini will have a better idea of what their Big Ten tournament outlook is and whether they'll make the short trek later this month to Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind., the site of this year's tournament.

"We've had a lot of crucial series," Hartleb said. "We had to do a good job at Minnesota. You lose a Friday night game against a tough pitcher, and we bounce back.

"Every game from here on out is important. This year, we're fighting just to stay alive. Other years, we're fighting for championships. Every weekend is important."

Illinois hasn't missed out on the Big Ten tournament in consecutive seasons during Hartleb's 12 years in charge of the program. The last time that happened to the Illini was during a three-year stretch from 2002 to 2004, when the Big Ten tournament consisted of six teams. The league moved to an eight-team format in 2014.

Maryland has thrived at home this season, with the Terrapins sporting an 18-1 record, but has struggled on the road, carrying a 12-12 mark away from Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium.

"We've played well against good teams," Hartleb said. "We don't need to change anything we're doing. We're really starting to play much better. I'm really pleased with the progress, but we need to beat a good team this weekend."

Wearing it with pride

Before Illinois baseball hosts Maryland on Friday to start a crucial three-game Big Ten series, sports editor Matt Daniels takes a closer look at Dan Hartleb’s program:

Honoring those who serve

Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said the Illini, who will wear special jerseys on Sunday against Maryland, have donated more than $34,000 back to the Champaign-Urbana groups supporting children since the Honor and Serve Day inception in 2012 by auctioning off the jerseys.

“We’ve done it because the community is so good to us,” he said. “They support us so well.”

UI senior catcher Grey Schultz, a Centennial graduate, is in the Naval ROTC.

“We’re lucky to have Grey, who gives us that sort of perspective on a daily basis in that we’re playing a game,” UI first baseman Pat McInerney said, “and there’s men and women that are serving the country and protecting us.”

Illini seniors acting their age

Only six seniors are on the 34-man UI roster, with McInerney (.290 average, team-high 12 home runs, 31 RBI) and third baseman Trent Hammond (.219, 2 HR, 17 RBI) the most consistent contributors this season.

“With the amount of young guys that we have in the lineup ... they’re just learning how college pitchers are going to attack them,” McInerney said. “They’ll continue to improve at the end of this year and into next year.”

Hartleb said despite Illinois’ 19-23 record, this senior class is easy to work with.

“I have tremendous respect for them,” he said. “The way that they continue to lead ... and encourage the younger guys, this is a special group of seniors.”

Around the bases for this weekend

While Sunday’s Honor and Serve Day promotion is still intact, the planned event to honor former Illini great Lou Boudreau before Friday’s game is postponed until May 19, when Illinois hosts Iowa at 6 p.m. Members of Boudreau’s family are slated to be in attendance for a special pregame ceremony. Limited-edition metallic Boudreau baseball cards will also be available for free to the first 500 fans. ... Tonight was also slated to serve as the annual Bleacher Bum Barbecue, where the first 500 fans receive free barbecue from Hickory River. But that is postponed until one of the games for the Iowa series on May 18-20. ... All grass parking lots around Illinois Field will be closed this weekend because of wet conditions.