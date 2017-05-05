UI Roundup: Slide continues in loss to Buckeyes

URBANA — Illinois rolled through the middle of April. Ten straight wins vaulted the Illini into the top tier of Big Ten softball, thanks to series sweeps against Purdue and Michigan State.

Illinois also found itself ranked for the first time since 2011, entering the USA Today/NFCA Top 25 at No. 25.

That momentum has been sapped in less than a week. After beating Wisconsin on April 28 in the series opener against the Badgers, Illinois has lost five straight. A 7-4 loss Friday night to Ohio State at Eichelberger Field was merely the latest in a quick, downward trend for the Illini.

“Everyone is completely frustrated,” Illinois coach Tyra Perry said. “I think that’s part of the problem, though. We had a great practice (Thursday) and had great energy coming into (Friday). It’s just the pressing. If you’ve played any sports or followed sports at all, that trying not to lose thing doesn’t work.”

Perry attributes her team’s pressing to the heights it reached this season. The Illini (35-16, 13-7 Big Ten) entered Friday’s showdown with the Buckeyes (32-14, 14-7) 20 games above .500 and still ranked No. 22 in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and the RPI rankings.

“We know how to work to get to it,” Perry said. “We haven’t quite figured out how to be that — to be a top-ranked team, to be a championship-type team. We’re still figuring that out.”

Illinois spotted Ohio State four early runs Friday on Taylor White’s first-inning grand slam. A two-run double from Stephanie Abello in the bottom of the third cut into Illinois’ deficit, and two runs in the seventh were the beginnings of a comeback.

But three unearned runs — thanks to four errors — sank the Illini’s chances.

“We were just talking about the best thing about setbacks is that it sets you up for a great comeback,” Abello said. “You’re going to be seeing a different team (today).

“It’s easy for teams to get down and start to doubt, especially when we have such high postseason expectations and beliefs. I don’t think that any of that has happened. We’re right here in all these games. There’s nothing we have to be afraid of, and we can take whatever we want from anyone. That day is (today).”

Friday’s loss dropped Illinois a half-game behind Ohio State for fourth in the Big Ten standings. The final two games of the series against the Buckeyes — plus Nebraska’s three-game series at Purdue starting today — will determine the Illini’s Big Ten tournament berth.

The best Illinois can hope for is third and a first-round bye. Fourth place would mean the same. Fifth would have the Illini playing in the first round.

“I 100 percent believe in this team,” Perry said. “I feel that at any moment we could settle down — (today) would be really nice for that moment — but at any moment we could settle down, lock in and start playing the type of softball we’ve played all year.”

In baseball

CHAMPAIGN — Against Illinois on Friday, Maryland jumped out to an 8-0 lead after the top of the third inning to beat the Illini 9-4.

Jack Yalowitz hit a home run, and Pat McInerney was the only Illini (19-24, 5-11 Big Ten) with multiple hits at Illinois Field.