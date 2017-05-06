Asmussen: Distance matters for gala

Photo by: The News-Gazette John Dixon/The News-Gazette University of Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announces plans for a $132 Million renovation of the south end zone and east side of Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Monday Oct. 3, 2016. Work is expected to be finished on the south end zone portion by the summer of 2019 and the east side in the summer of 2020.

It's been a very good first 15 months for Josh Whitman as Illinois athletic director.

He made a splash hire in football, bringing ex-Bears coach Lovie Smith back to college.

He went bold with his men's basketball choice, luring Brad Underwood away from Oklahoma State after only one year.

The move looks even better now that hotshot recruit Mark Smith has signed. Another check mark for Whitman.

He has handled the firing of three coaches. He diplomatically answered questions about adding a mascot. It's tricky stuff.

He put a stop to the one-sided, ridiculous deal that moved Illinois home football games against Northwestern to Chicago's Soldier Field.

One trip, a bowl-crushing loss in 2015, was enough.

He has used his connections and history as a former Illinois student-athlete to build relationships with past athletes and coaches.

Oh, yeah. Whitman and his wife Hope also welcomed their first child to their Champaign home.

It is difficult to argue with anything Whitman has done since Feb. 17, 2016.

In the words of the great Barney Stinson, challenge accepted (check out the compilation on YouTube).

Hall call

Earlier this week, Illinois announced plans for a Hall of Fame Gala on June 23.

Great, Who's coming to town? Is Papa Del's and/or the Esquire providing the food?

Not so fast.

The Gala is being held at Chicago's Field Museum. That's 135 miles from Memorial Stadium. I know. I looked it up on Mapquest, which is never wrong.

Someone on Facebook, let's call him Pat, apparently wasn't happy with the decision.

"This event should always be held in Champaign," Pat wrote. "I'm tired of seeing big games and big events related to Illini athletics taking place in Chicago. Great get with (host Mike) Tirico. Why can't this be held in Champaign-Urbana?"

Pat's right. Why can't this be held in C-U?

There is an airport, so the famous formers can easily get to town. C-U has enough lodging for everyone. New hotels have gone up left and right, There is a loyal population of area fans, who show up at football and basketball games. Some of them will brave the weather this weekend to watch baseball games at Illinois Field. They deserve a gala.

In Chicago, the Hall of Fame Gala is just another event on a busy Friday night. On June 23, the White Sox are home against the A's at Guaranteed Rate Field. That's 31/2 miles from the gala. "Hamilton" is playing in front of a full house at The PrivateBank Theatre, 1.7 miles from the gala. There is the Country LakeShake Festival at the Huntington Bank Pavilion, eight-tenths of a mile from the gala.

Lost in the shuffle

That was with a quick Google search. And doesn't count the endless bars, restaurants, movie theaters, bowling alleys and parks in Chicago. Certainly, there is an appreciation for Illinois in the city. But not like here.

This is a missed opportunity for Illinois. A chance to bring glitz to C-U. Not to mention the extra revenue.

In Champaign-Urbana, Illinois is the big time.

Yes, there are Illinois fans in Chicago. Lots of them. The gala caters to the big-money boosters in the city. It is clear embracing Chicago is a priority for Whitman and the Illini. Nothing wrong with the attempt.

But is Illinois a priority for Chicago? There are also Notre Dame fans there. And Michigan rooters. And Northwestern boosters. And Wisconsin supporters.

Chicago is first a pro town. Did you see the reaction to the Cubs winning the World Series? Awesome. If the Bears reach the Super Bowl (in 2050), the parade will bring millions. If Illinois wins a national title in football or basketball. Chicago will be happy. Then, move on to the next thing.

I understand, of course, the actual induction ceremonies will be at State Farm Center on Sept. 30. Excellent call. Should be a lot of fun.

But why not have the big party where all of the honorees went to school? Let them relive their glory days. Hang out on the Quad. Tour the facilities. Say hello to old friends.

Campus will be quiet June 23. But not if a bunch of Illini heroes return to town.

A missed opportunity.

"The gala offers an incredible opportunity for fans, supporters and alumni to mingle with some of our great Illini legends and to participate in a truly historic evening," Whitman said.

If you live here, you will have to drive two hours to be a part of it. Instead of five minutes.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.