UI Roundup: Evans sets HR record in win

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Illinois pitcher Breanna Wonderly underhands the ball to first throwing out Ohio State's Maddie Morotti. University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana.

URBANA — On a day commemorating all the seniors on the Illinois softball team, one of them stole the show.

Senior outfielder Nicole Evans launched the 52nd home run of her career, setting a new program record, as the Illini beat Ohio State 11-6 on Saturday at Eichelberger Field.

With the win, Illinois (36-16, 14-7 Big Ten) snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Illini wasted no time getting ahead by plating six runs in the first after trailing 1-0. RBI singles from Ruby Rivera and Annie Fleming put Illinois ahead. A walk with the bases loaded and a Buckeye error brought home three more runs, and the rally was capped off by Leigh Farina successfully stealing home.

Evans piled on to the lead in the fifth when she blasted a solo shot for the record and was tackled by her teammates after crossing home plate. The senior was 3 for 3 on the day.

Ohio State scored three runs in the sixth to get as close as 8-4, but Illinois responded with three of its own in the bottom half of the frame.

Breanna Wonderly picked up her 19th win of the season by firing a complete game for Illinois.

The Illini and Buckeyes will play the rubber match, their regular-season finale, today at 1 p.m. at Eichelberger Field.

In baseball

Illini even series. The Illinois baseball team used a career-best start from freshman Cyrillo Watson to beat Big Ten-leading Maryland 6-2 on Saturday at Illinois Field.

Watson fired a career-best seven innings, allowing one earned run while striking out three.

Leadoff hitter Jack Yalowitz led the Illini (20-24, 6-11 Big Ten) with three hits, and Bren Spillane broke the game open with a bases-clearing double with two outs as a part of the Illini's six-run third inning.

Spillane and Pat McInerney had two hits apiece for the Illini.

Michael Massey, who entered Saturday with a 15-game hitting streak, went 0 for 4.

Maryland scored a run apiece in the sixth and seventh innings, but Ryan Schmitt came out of the bullpen and pitched a perfect final two innings to secure the win for Illinois.

After Saturday's win, the Illini have now won four of their past five games.