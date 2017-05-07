UI Roundup: Illini baseball walks off at home

CHAMPAIGN — After blowing a four-run lead in the ninth inning and with Maryland’s travel curfew looming, the Illinois baseball team had one chance to win its game Sunday at Illinois Field.

And Mark Skonieczny delivered.

The junior hit a two-run, walk-off home run to seal an 8-6 win for the Illini (21-24, 7-11 Big Ten). Had the Illini not won the game in the ninth, it would have ended in a tie.

Illinois was one out away from winning the game in the top of the ninth, but gave up a two-run homer and a two-run double to knot the score up.

Pat McInerney and Michael Massey also hit home runs to fuel the Illinois offense.

The Illini got a solid start out of senior Matthew James, who lasted six innings and allowed two runs while striking out six. Illinois took two of three from Maryland to keep alive its Big Ten tournament hopes.



In softball

Illini bit late. The Illinois softball team ended its regular season on a sour note Sunday, losing 3-2 to Ohio State at Eichelberger Field.

With the score tied at 2 in the seventh inning, Ohio State’s Lilli Piper hit a go-ahead home run to provide the Buckeyes with the winning margin.

The Illini (36-17, 14-8 Big Ten) were limited to four hits on the day, two via Alyssa Gunther. Maddi Doane and Ruby Rivera had the Illini’s two RBI on the day.

With the regular season complete, the Illini will wait for their seed in the Big Ten tournament, held next weekend in Ann Arbor, Mich.