UI roundup: Women's golf sees season end in regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Swing Liu and Grace Park each finished at 8 over in the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Wednesday, but Illinois women’s golf saw its season come to an end.

The Illini were not among the top six teams to advance to the NCAA Championships. They shot 20-over 308 in Wednesday’s final round, their worst team total of the three-round event. That left Illinois at 37 over for the contest, good for 11th position.

Liu and Park’s tournament totals earned each athlete a share of 27th place.



Softballers honored. Four Illinois softball players netted All-Big Ten awards Wednesday, just ahead of the league tournament.

Seniors Nicole Evans and Breanna Wonderly as well as junior Leigh Farina and Annie Fleming were recognized by the conference.

Evans, an outfielder, was a unanimous first-team choice and named to the All-Defensive Team. Wonderly was also a first-team honoree, Farina picked up second-team recognition and Fleming took the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for Illinois.

The Illini (36-17) open the Big Ten tournament at the No. 4 seed Friday against fifth-seeded Nebraska or 12th-seeded Penn State.



Setter going abroad. Illinois sophomore Jordyn Poulter was selected Wednesday to participate in the Big Ten’s foreign volleyball tour.

The setter will be one of 14 league athletes who will travel to the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Italy and Austria from June 17-28.

An All-Big Ten selection in 2016, Poulter ranked sixth in the Big Ten with 10.63 assists per set, pushing that number to 10.89 in league play.



Baseball times changed. Illinois baseball’s three-game weekend series against Rutgers has seen changes in game times.

The Illini and Scarlet Knights will play a doubleheader Friday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Piscataway, N.J., before closing the series Saturday at noon.

The changes were made to accommodate Rutgers’ Sunday commencement.