UI Olympic sports update: Running, jumping and hitting along

Photo by: The News-Gazette Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Illinois's Aleks Vukic returns the ball as he competes in the number one match-up against Iowa's Kareem Allaf. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Iowa, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Atkins Tennis Center.

While Brad Underwood tries to nail down some additions to his men's basketball roster and Lovie Smith deals with legal situations involving three of his football players, here's what else is going on Friday for other Illini sports spread out across the country:

Men's track and field

Injuries and a couple key athletes redshirting saw Illinois drop from first in the Big Ten in 2015 to 12th (of 13 teams) last spring. A result closer to the former is expected this week in State College, Pa., with five Illini — including Oakwood graduate Jon Davis in the 5,000-meter run — leading the conference. Hurdler David Kendziera is a title contender at both 110 and 400 meters.

Women's track and field

Illinois could put a pair of hurdlers on the medal stand in State College, Pa., with redshirt junior (and Olympian) Pedrya Seymour ranked second and sophomore Jayla Stewart third at 100 meters. And while former Argenta-Oreana standout Kandie Bloch-Jones enters the Big Ten meet 10th in the high jump this season, she has cleared marks that would put her at the top.

Men's tennis

Illinois will open its 22nd appearance in the NCAA tournament at 10 a.m. in Stillwater, Okla., against Drake, boasting a 2-0 series record against the reigning Missouri Valley Conference champ with both matchups coming in NCAA tournament play. Leading No. 25 Illinois is Big Ten Athlete of the Year Aleks Vukic. The Illini junior has won 19 straight singles matches and is ranked No. 3 in the country.

Baseball

A series win against No. 24 Maryland this past weekend kept open Illinois' door into the Big Ten tournament. The Illini (21-24, 7-11 Big Ten) have to keep winning at Rutgers, starting with Friday's doubleheader — first game slated for 11 a.m., with the second game at 2 p.m. — against the Scarlet Knights (17-28, 5-10). The Illini have won three of their last four Big Ten series and are 15-8 overall since March 31.

Softball

Penn State's upset of Nebraska on Thursday makes for a bit more mystery heading into Friday's 12:30 p.m. quarterfinal in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Illini (36-17) won their season series against the Cornhuskers but didn't play the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten's unbalanced schedule. Having lost five of six to end the regular season, Illinois will need its potent lineup to start hitting with a bit more regularity again.