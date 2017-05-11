UI Olympic sports update: Running, jumping and hitting along
While Brad Underwood tries to nail down some additions to his men's basketball roster and Lovie Smith deals with legal situations involving three of his football players, here's what else is going on Friday for other Illini sports spread out across the country:
Men's track and field
Injuries and a couple key athletes redshirting saw Illinois drop from first in the Big Ten in 2015 to 12th (of 13 teams) last spring. A result closer to the former is expected this week in State College, Pa., with five Illini — including Oakwood graduate Jon Davis in the 5,000-meter run — leading the conference. Hurdler David Kendziera is a title contender at both 110 and 400 meters.
Women's track and field
Illinois could put a pair of hurdlers on the medal stand in State College, Pa., with redshirt junior (and Olympian) Pedrya Seymour ranked second and sophomore Jayla Stewart third at 100 meters. And while former Argenta-Oreana standout Kandie Bloch-Jones enters the Big Ten meet 10th in the high jump this season, she has cleared marks that would put her at the top.
Men's tennis
Illinois will open its 22nd appearance in the NCAA tournament at 10 a.m. in Stillwater, Okla., against Drake, boasting a 2-0 series record against the reigning Missouri Valley Conference champ with both matchups coming in NCAA tournament play. Leading No. 25 Illinois is Big Ten Athlete of the Year Aleks Vukic. The Illini junior has won 19 straight singles matches and is ranked No. 3 in the country.
Baseball
A series win against No. 24 Maryland this past weekend kept open Illinois' door into the Big Ten tournament. The Illini (21-24, 7-11 Big Ten) have to keep winning at Rutgers, starting with Friday's doubleheader — first game slated for 11 a.m., with the second game at 2 p.m. — against the Scarlet Knights (17-28, 5-10). The Illini have won three of their last four Big Ten series and are 15-8 overall since March 31.
Softball
Penn State's upset of Nebraska on Thursday makes for a bit more mystery heading into Friday's 12:30 p.m. quarterfinal in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Illini (36-17) won their season series against the Cornhuskers but didn't play the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten's unbalanced schedule. Having lost five of six to end the regular season, Illinois will need its potent lineup to start hitting with a bit more regularity again.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.