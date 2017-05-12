UI roundup: Wonderly leads way for Illini softball

ANN ARBOR, Mich. â€” Heading into Friday's game against Penn State, it had been 13 years since Illinois softball had qualified for the Big Ten tournament's semifinal round.

Thanks to pitcher Breanna Wonderly's efforts, that skid came to an end.

The senior pitcher tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits in a 3-0 win for the fourth-seeded Illini against the 12th-seeded Nittany Lions at Michigan's Wilpon Complex/Alumni Field.

"We played quality Illini softball (Friday)," Illinois coach Tyra Perry said. "Breanna Wonderly's leadership in the circle was a key component to our success, and senior Alyssa Gunther executed early in the game to help us score first."

Gunther tripled home Kiana Sherlund in the opening inning to give the Illini (37-17) a 1-0 lead just two batters into the game against the Nittany Lions (23-33).

Illinois struck once more in the first frame on a fielder's choice on a Ruby Rivera bunt. Rivera drove in the game's other run with a fifth-inning single.

Wonderly (20-13) fanned four batters while walking just one in her seven-inning performance. At one point, she retired 14 consecutive batters.

Illinois will take on top-seeded Minnesota (52-3), which defeated No. 8 Northwestern 5-1 on Friday. The Illini handed the Gophers their last loss to date, a 4-3 decision at Eichelberger Field on April 1. Minnesota has won 23 consecutive games since.

In baseball

Illini split. After faltering late in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Rutgers on Friday, the Illinois baseball team responded with a 7-5 win in Game 2 to earn a split in Piscataway, N.J.

Game 1 saw the Illini and Scarlet Knights tied at 3-3 in the eighth inning before Rutgers tallied five runs in the frame to clinch an 8-3 win.

Jack Yalowitz and Bren Spillane led the offense for Illinois (22-25, 8-12 Big Ten) in Game 2, as each hit a home run, and Casey Dodge was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Ryan Thompson and Joey Gerber combined for four innings of scoreless relief to help secure the Illini win.

In men's track and field

Runners put on show. Illinois men's track and field qualified five athletes for their respective event finals Friday in the Big Ten Outdoor Championships' first day at State College, Pa.

David Kendziera placed first in the 400-meter hurdles preliminaries, clocking a time of 50.13 seconds.

In both the 200 and 1,500 runs, the Illini saw two athletes move on.

In the 200, Devin Quinn (third, 20.98) and Josh Eiker (fifth, 21.10) were among the nine finalists.

In the 1,500, Oakwood grad Jon Davis (fifth, 3:48.02) and Jesse Reiser (sixth, 3:48.13) saw their times qualify them for the event's final.

Illinois received its first scoring of the championships Friday from Aaron Wilks, who tossed the javelin 218 feet, 4 inches to place eighth.

In women's track and field

No Illini move on. Illinois women's track and field was unable to send anyone to their respective event finals Friday as the Big Ten Outdoor Championships opened at State College, Pa.

The team's top finish came in the 200-meter dash preliminaries, as Janile Rogers placed 14th in 24.18 seconds.