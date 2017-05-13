Illini Legends, Lists & Lore: Mark Dalesandro

Happy 49th birthday Sunday to Fighting Illini baseball alum Mark Dalesandro. In 1990, he had as impressive a senior season as any player in Illinois history.

The product of Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep hit .395 that year, including 16 home runs and 73 runs batted in. Illinois' MVP in 1990, Dalesandro also was the Big Ten Player of the Year, the second straight season that an Illini athlete was chosen (Bubba Smith in 1989).

He also was a first-team All-American in 1990, as selected by the American Baseball Coaches Association, joining future Major League All-Stars Aaron Sele of Washington State and Dan Wilson of Minnesota. At that point in time, only eight other Illini had been similarly acknowledged.

Recruited by Tom Dedin to Illinois, Dalesandro spent his final two seasons playing for Audie Garrido. Both the 1989 and '90 teams finished second in the Big Ten standings. In those two years, Illinois won 85 of 127 games overall. He had a career batting average of .326.

Dalesandro was an 18th-round pick in the 1990 Major League Baseball Draft, chosen by the Anaheim Angels. He played for the Angels in 1994 and '95, then was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays in 1998-99. Dalesandro played a single game for the 2001 Chicago White Sox.

Professionally, his best season came in 1998, when he hit .299 with two home runs and 14 RBI in 32 games. He played a variety of positions, including catcher, first and third base, the outfield and designated hitter.

In 2008, Dalesandro and business partners Kevin Sullivan and Tadd Gibson began Elite Sports Performance, including baseball and softball training facilities in Oswego.

Mark's son, Nick, is a sophomore at Purdue and plays for the 2017 Boilermakers as a catcher and outfielder. Through 46 games, the former Joliet Catholic High School standout was hitting .328 with three home runs and 39 RBI.

