Progress report: Illini teams have postseason aspirations

Baseball

Illinois’ hopes of making the Big Ten tournament took a hit Sunday when the Illini allowed four runs in the ninth inning and lost to Rutgers 8-7 on a walk-off single. Doran Turchin (above) hit a home run and Mark Skonieczny had three RBI in the loss. After losing two of three to Rutgers, Illinois is 8-13 in the Big Ten, good for 12th place in the conference.

Softball

The Illini are headed to the Lexington Regional to take on Marshall in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at 11 a.m. after falling to Minnesota in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament Saturday. Arcola grad Taylor Edwards (above) and the Illini are also grouped in a pool with DePaul and Kentucky in the double-elimination tournament.

Men's tennis

After pulling out a thrilling come-from-behind NCAA tournament second-round victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Illini have a few days off before facing TCU on Thursday. Illinois will need Aleks Vukic (above) to be on his top game, as the Horned Frogs beat the Illini 5-2 on March 22. Illinois is the lone unseeded team among the final 16.

Track and field

The Illini men earned Big Ten titles in the 400-meter relay, and David Kendziera was the 400 hurdles champion. Oakwood product Jon Davis (above) finished fifth in the 1,500 as well. The Illini women placed fourth in the 400 relay, and Nicole Choquette was sixth in the 800. Next for both teams is the NCAA West Preliminaries in Austin, Texas.

Men's golf

Coach Mike Small (above) and the Illini appear in their 10th consecutive NCAA regional, which begins today in West Lafayette, Ind. The Illini have won four straight regionals. Illinois is the No. 2 seed in the event, which spans three days. The goal? Be one of the top five teams to advance to the NCAA Championship, set for May 26-31 in Sugar Grove.