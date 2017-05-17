Illinois spring sports postseason glance

Image Gallery: UI Softball vs Ohio State » more Photo by: Holly Hart Illinois pitcher Breanna Wonderly underhands the ball to first throwing out Ohio State's Maddie Morotti. University of Illinois Softball vs Ohio State, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Eicrhelberger Field in Urbana. Image Gallery

Illinois softball is in anticipatory mode for the start of the NCAA tournament. Men's tennis is aiming to extend its postseason run again. And Illini baseball is simply shooting for a Big Ten tournament berth. Here's more on three spring sports in action this week, courtesy staff writer SCOTT RICHEY:

Men's tennis

Illinois already knocked off one top-10 team, rallying to beat No. 10 Oklahoma State in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Facing No. 6 TCU at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Sweet 16 in Athens, Ga., gives the Illini another opportunity. Thursday's match will feature one of the elite singles bouts of the season — Illinois' Aleks Vukic vs. TCU's Cameron Norrie. Aussie vs. Kiwi. No. 3 vs. No. 1. It's not unfamiliar territory for the Illini junior. He took down then-No. 1 Mikael Torpegaard — in straight sets, no less — in the Illini's Big Ten regular-season finale against Ohio State.

Softball

Not everything about Illinois' return to Lexington, Ky., for the NCAA tournament is the same. The Illini (37-18) have a higher seed — checking in at No. 2 in the NCAA regional rather than last year's No. 4. They have tournament experience this time around, and they'll face Marshall, not Utah, in the first round. Not that the Thundering Herd (41-10) will be an easy out in Friday's 11 a.m. showdown. Marshall might be limping into the NCAA tournament after getting upset in the C-USA tournament, but the Herd still has six .300 hitters and led the country in stolen bases per game.

Baseball

Two things are true about the Illini's final regular-season series. They need to beat Iowa as many times as possible in three games at Illinois Field, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, while teams surrounding them in the Big Ten standings need to experience less success in their final regular-season series. Illinois currently sits two games out of eighth place in the conference — the minimum for a Big Ten tournament berth. Beating Iowa is a start to getting there, but the Illini will also need to become big Minnesota, Michigan and Rutgers fans this weekend in hopes Purdue, Michigan State and Northwestern tumble.