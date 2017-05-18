UI roundup: Men's tennis ousted from NCAA tournament

ATHENS, Ga. â€” The Illinois menâ€™s tennis team dropped the doubles point and had its top two singles players lose during a season-ending 4-1 defeat against TCU on Thursday at the NCAA Championships during a Round of 16 match.

The Illini (18-12) trailed 2-0 before Zeke Clark won his No. 6 singles match with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Trevor Johnson, but they could not get any closer.



Baseball stumbles. Illinois baseballâ€™s hopes of making the Big Ten tournament took a major hit Thursday in a 6-5 home loss to Iowa.

Doran Turchin hit two homers for the Illini (22-27, 8-14 Big Ten), who will need to sweep Fridayâ€™s doubleheader against the Hawkeyes (33-18, 14-8) to have a shot at playing postseason baseball.



Softball receives accolades. Illinois softball players Nicole Evans, Breanna Wonderly, Stephanie Abello, Alyssa Gunther and Annie Fleming all earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Midwest Region honors, the NFCA announced on Thursday.

The five players receiving recognition are the most in program history. Senior outfielder Evans, senior pitcher Wonderly and sophomore catcher Abello all garnered first-team honors. Senior first baseman Gunther and junior third baseman Fleming were named to the third team.