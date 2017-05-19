Illinois baseball's season ends with doubleheader split
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois baseball team finished its season Saturday by splitting a doubleheader against Iowa at Illinois Field.
The Illini (23-28, 9-15 Big Ten) won Game 1 12-8, thanks to an eight-run seventh inning. Michael Massey and Bren Spillane each had three hits and three RBI.
Senior Pat McInerney hit his 15th home run of the season in Game 2 — his final game as an Illini — but the Hawkeyes (34-19, 15-9) won 8-3.
