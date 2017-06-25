Illini Legends, Lists & Lore: Anthony Pleviak

Happy 70th Birthday to 1968 Fighting Illini football star Anthony “Tony” Pleviak.



The 6-foot-2, 237-pound defensive tackle came to Illinois from Zion-Benton High School, where he was a three-sport standout.



As a junior in 1967 for the Illini, Pleviak led the Big Ten in tackles forloss with 14 for minus 60 yards. In all games he totaled 83 tackles, including 17 TFLs. His best performances in ’67 came against Notre Dame (13 tackles) and Purdue (five TFLs).



Pleviak had a sensational senior season in 1968, not only earning his third varsity letter, but also serving as a co-captain and winning first-team All-Big Ten accolades.



A physical education major, he excelled in the classroom, winning first-team Academic All-Big Ten and honorable mention Academic All-America credentials.



Pleviak next attended the University of Illinois’ Chicago Medical Center, earning a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. He became a specialist in ceramic reconstruction and has practiced dentistry in Topeka, Kan.



His skills include cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery and implants. Pleviak founded the Topeka and Central Kansas CEREC Construction Club, retiring in June of 2016.



Pleviak and his wife, Judy, have been married for 45 years and reside in Topeka. Their family includes four children and eight grandchildren. Illini Birthdays:



Today: Chase Hainline, baseball (25)



Monday: Luke Butkus, football (38)



Tuesday: Brad Childress, football (61)



Wednesday: Tom Fletcher, baseball (75)



Thursday: Bucky Godbolt, football coach (62)



Friday: Amer Delic, tennis (35)



Saturday: Rich Adams, basketball (61) By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com.



