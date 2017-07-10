Illini Legends, Lists & Lore: Charlie Bellati

Forty-seven years ago today, Charles “Charlie” Bellatti resigned his position as sports information director at the University of Illinois after serving 14 years.



Rising from his position as assistant SID to succeed Chuck Flynn in 1956, the Jacksonville native oversaw Illinois’ public relations duties for the Athletic Association during a particularly turbulent period that included the infamous “slush fund.”



Among the highlights of Bellatti’s career were the Illini basketball team’s Big Ten title in March of 1963, the football squad’s championship the following season, its victory in the 1964 Rose Bowl and the construction of the Assembly Hall.



Bellatti, who died last week at the age of 91, was responsible for promoting a bevy of outstanding athletes, including football legend Dick Butkus.



Other Illini student-athletes whom Bellatti helped publicize from the time he first joined Illinois’ staff as Flynn’s assistant in 1953:



Baseball: Bobby Klaus, Doug Mills, Tom Fletcher, Ken Holtzman and Randy Crews



Basketball: Paul Judson, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Harv Schmidt, Govoner Vaughn, Mannie Jackson, Jerry Colangelo, Dave Downey, Tal Brody, Skip Thoren, Don Freeman, Preston Pearson, Jim Dawson, Dave Scholz and Mike Price



Fencing: Art Schankin



Football: J.C. Caroline, Bobby Mitchell, Abe Woodson, Ray Nitschke, Joe Rutgens, Bill Brown, Bill Burrell, Dick Butkus, Jim Grabowski and John Wright



Golf: Mike Toliuszis



Gymnastics: Allen Harvey, Ray Hadley and Abie Grossfeld



Track and field: Willard Thomson, George Kerr, Al Carius and Ed Halik



Wrestling: Bob Norman and Werner Holzer



Illini birthdays:



Sunday: Alexis Carrillo, softball (20)

Monday: Don Thorp, football (55)



Tuesday: Jerry Hester, basketball (42)



Wednesday: Diane Lipa, track and field (19)



Thursday: Mike McBain, football (53)



Friday: Rayvonte Rice, basketball (25)



Saturday: Ron Phillips, track and field (66) By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @B1GLLL. His new website is SportsLLL.com.