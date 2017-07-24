Illini legends, lists and lore: July 23, 1967

I’m approaching my 22nd anniversary of writing about Illini athletics history here in the pages of The News-Gazette, but this installment has nothing whatsoever to do with the University of Illinois.

Instead, it’s a personal memory about what happened to me and my dad, Glenn Pearson, 50 years ago on Sunday.

The date was July 23, 1967. A couple of weeks earlier, I had celebrated my 16th birthday and this was our annual 109-mile pilgrimage to Detroit to see my favorite baseball team, the Tigers.

It was a Sunday doubleheader at the corner of Michigan and Trumbull against the Yankees, and we were able to secure terrific third-base line tickets, just a row or two in front of the sight-restricting steel pillars that held up the upper deck of Tiger Stadium.

It couldn’t have been more of a dream match-up for me.

Al Kaline, Norm Cash, Willie Horton and company versus Mickey Mantle, Elston Howard and Joe Pepitone. What made it extra special was that the Tigers were actually in the pennant race, something that hadn’t happened in a half-dozen years.

The ’67 American League race would ultimately come down to a final weekend that saw the “Impossible Dream” Red Sox edge out the Tigers and Twins by one game in the standings, and the White Sox by just two games.

On this day, Mel Stottlemyre’s Yanks edged Mickey Lolich in game one, 4-2, as Pepitone homered in a 4-for-4 performance. In the nightcap, a left-field blast by Horton helped an aging Johnny Podres and relief ace John Hiller pitch the Tigers to a 7-3 win.

My recollection is that game two ended around 6 p.m.

This is when the day became especially, shall we say, “interesting.”

After a quarter-mile walk back to our car, Dad suggested that we find a hamburger stand before beginning the drive home.

At this point in history, there were no major freeways and no particularly easy route to get back to our farm just north of Lansing. We had to navigate through the inner-city streets of Detroit before intersecting with a major two-lane highway back to the capital city.

I remember that the AM-only radio in our ’63 Dodge wasn’t working, so we weren’t aware that there had been an incident early that Sunday morning in Detroit.

It involved a police raid on an illegal after-hours club that sent nearly a hundred patrons to the local jail. As the last prisoners were being hauled away, some unruly onlookers began to throw bottles and other objects at the police cars, sparking what would come to be infamously known as the Detroit Riot.

Unbeknownst to us at the ballpark, crime continued to escalate throughout the day. We were forced to take 15 or 20 detours, somehow remaining unnoticed and unprotected by the ring of police that were surrounding the fury.

I remember my dad taking a fateful right turn onto 12th Street, heading directly into a mass of people who were looting neighborhood stores that lined the avenue.

Within seconds, we were surrounded by thousands of looters who were hauling away boxes of food, televisions, furniture, appliances and more.

Turning the car around was impossible.

As Dad attempted to slowly move forward and, thankfully, avoid hitting anyone, I distinctly recall two especially large men carrying a couch directly in front of our car.

They spotted us in the car, sat their prize down, and attempted to open our doors, all the time uttering some especially colorful language.

Desperate thoughts raced through our minds. Internally, I prayed, “Please, God, don’t let me die.”

Fortunately, the men left us, and, in the next several minutes, we were able to dodge our way out of the bedlam that ensued in the streets.

When we finally arrived at a place of safety several miles out of Detroit, Dad pulled the car into a gas station. We were still both visibly shaking from the experience we had encountered.

It was just a few minutes before 11 p.m. when we finally pulled into our driveway.

Thinking that something horrible had happened to us, my mother frantically raced to the car, embracing us.

We easily could have been added to the five victims who were killed that day. Thirty-eight more people died over the next three days, and order was finally restored on Thursday.

Nowadays, when the subject of the Detroit Riot arises, my mind races back to that fortunately “unfateful” day.



Illini Birthdays:

Sunday: Jayla Stewart, track & field (20)

Monday: Jim Wright, basketball (85)

Tuesday: Amy Bessette, soccer

Wednesday: Tony Francis, football (40)

Thursday: Annie Luhrsen, volleyball (27)

Friday: Jeff Dawson, basketball (66)

Saturday: Mark Shapland, basketball (50)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com.