Updated: 'War chant' out during UI games
Kent Brown was a guest on 'Penny For Your Thoughts' this morning on WDWS 1400-AM. Listen to the podcast here.
The "war chant" music will no longer be played at Illini sporting events, spokesman Kent Brown confirmed today.
Several UI students, including members of the Illini Pride support group, say they played the Native American drum chant at Thursday's Illini soccer match before a representative of the athletic department told them to stop.
The "war chant" for years has been played at Memorial Stadium when football opponents face third-down situations. Brown says the chant was not getting the response from fans that the video board does.
Brown says the "Three In One" will not be impacted by this decision.
Brown adds that officials can't stop fans from doing the chant on their own because it is a free speech issue.
It is the latest step in an ongoing move by the school to eliminate or reduce the amount of Native American imagery used by the athletic department.
In 2007, the school retired Chief Illiniwek, a controversial symbol portrayed by students. Chief Illiniwek danced during halftime of football and basketball games.
Charleen Teeters and Nancy Cantor are dancing in the street. I have always been told that tis is a music class and it is for a grade. Can the esteemed faculty at the U of I tell professors what books they can use to teach?
Under the logic of liberals............
If the US does not enter WW1, then Germany could have gotten a better peace deal. They did not and as a result WW2 started. Now,........ since the term fighting Illni honors the men and women who went to Europe to fight a war that started a greater conflict years later, should we not then, elimanate the words fighting illini as it glorifies war?
In the mean time, what other songs can the band not play. You have truly entered a very slippery sloap here.
But welcome the University of Illinois Flying Squirrels to Memorial stadium.
This racist song, according to this Professor at Morgan state, needs to go as well.
http://www.theroot.com/star-spangled-bigotry-the-hidden-racist-history-o...
This is going to be a textbook example of a death by 1000 cuts.
Slowly but surely.
This won't stop, as long as there is the chance that one person might be offended. Screw those who are offended that it is going away. YOUR opinions clearly don't matter. It is those who are easily offended, who must be protected.
I had higher hopes for Josh Whitman than this. He's now officially joined the Mike Thomas Loser's Club.
Even playing musical notes is now offensive? MUSIC? We aren't even talking about lyrics. MUSIC? MUSIC? A freaking drum beat...and some horns.
This is absurdity. Illinois sports has a hard enough time getting people to donate to the cause. Now you alienate and anger long time Illinois fans by taking away a traditional song (which again has no lyrics). Just people playing instruments.
Take away all the fun at Illinois games and why would people even bother to go? It certainly isn't because of the team on the field. This school should be embarrassed.
Josh Whitman, grow a damn backbone. It's freaking MUSIC! Can we ban rap music from being played over the loud speakers too? Is that next?
Why can't decisions like this be made by those that are actually affected by it - those people that attend games. If you took a poll, how many would want to keep this song playing and how many would want to end it? The entire state of Illinois is living under the tyranny of a tiny minority. It's sickening.
I'm happy to see embarrassing Native American stereotypes associated with the U of I go away, but banning the chant just isn't going to work. It's just going to entice a bunch of young guys to do it more, because it's "forbidden." The U of I needs to get off its duff and pick a new official mascot and throw their energy into that. Pick an animal like a bobcat or cougar or coyote, at least those actually lived in Illinois at one time.
The delicate little flowers and tender snowflakes who can't get over the loss --- you lost; get over it!!!111!!!11! --- of the racist chicken feather 'chief' mascot are having a hissy over music...
They can always make their dank basements into chicken feather 'chief' safe spaces, decked out with all the cheap shoddy 'chief' merch they can be convinced to shell out good money for...
You're so right, CallSaul, representation and imagery should be correct.
Perhaps a dancing slot machine or bingo card is more appropriate?
I find those means of Native American "fundraising" offensive yet it's allowed because these areas have tribal sovereignty, states have limited ability to forbid gambling there, as codified by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988.
Apparently preying upon people with gambling weaknesses in the name of profit is fine. Good to know "safe spaces" exist for people to lose their money, compromise families as a result of lost finances, and feed an addiction.
Our household discussed this latest move at length. We've decided to no longer purchase season tickets to either football or basketball. Being offended is a two way street.
Best wishes for success by all the student athletes, both in the classroom and in uniform.
I suggest the adminstration head over to the Carle Spine Institute for a transplant or make an appointment with a proctologist to remove their heads from their respecitve rectal orifice.
Comments
