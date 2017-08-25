Updated: 'War chant' out during UI games

Audio: PODCAST: Kent Brown on war chant retirement 8-25-17 » more UI athletics spokesman Kent Brown joins Jim Turpin on Penny to talk about the retirment of the war chant music at games.

Kent Brown was a guest on 'Penny For Your Thoughts' this morning on WDWS 1400-AM. Listen to the podcast here.

The "war chant" music will no longer be played at Illini sporting events, spokesman Kent Brown confirmed today.

Several UI students, including members of the Illini Pride support group, say they played the Native American drum chant at Thursday's Illini soccer match before a representative of the athletic department told them to stop.

The "war chant" for years has been played at Memorial Stadium when football opponents face third-down situations. Brown says the chant was not getting the response from fans that the video board does.

Brown says the "Three In One" will not be impacted by this decision.

Brown adds that officials can't stop fans from doing the chant on their own because it is a free speech issue.

It is the latest step in an ongoing move by the school to eliminate or reduce the amount of Native American imagery used by the athletic department.

In 2007, the school retired Chief Illiniwek, a controversial symbol portrayed by students. Chief Illiniwek danced during halftime of football and basketball games.

