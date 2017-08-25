'War chant' decision stokes emotions

Audio: PODCAST: Kent Brown on war chant retirement 8-25-17 » more UI athletics spokesman Kent Brown joins Jim Turpin on Penny to talk about the retirment of the war chant music at games.

The “war chant” music, a fixture at Illini games that also drew criticism for stereotyping Native Americans, will no longer be played during sporting events.

Athletic spokesman Kent Brown confirmed the decision today after several UI students said they were told to stop playing the drum chant at Thursday’s Illini soccer match by a representative of the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.

“Midway through the first period, a DIA rep came over to tell us it was no longer allowed,” said Sam LeRoy, a member of the Illini Pride’s “Hotshots” student support group. He said they were playing the drum during a corner kick, as they had many times before.

“We were blindsided,” LeRoy said.

Athletic officials hadn’t publicized the decision, which has apparently been in the works for a year or more.

During an appearance on WDWS radio today, Brown said the chant — played for years at Memorial Stadium when football opponents face third-down situations — was not getting the response from fans that the video board does.

“We’ve used it less and less,” he said.

It’s the latest step by the school to eliminate or reduce the use of Native American imagery by the athletic department.

In 2007, the school retired Chief Illiniwek, a controversial symbol portrayed by students who danced during halftime of football and basketball games.

Brown says the popular “Three In One” music will not be impacted by this decision.

“Right now there’s absolutely no plans to make any changes with the Three in One. We expect that to continue as it has since the early 1900s,” Brown said.

And he said officials can’t stop fans from doing the chant on their own because it is a free speech issue.

LeRoy, who is also a student senator, said he was disappointed in the decision, “more because of the process, or lack of process, rather than the decision itself.”

While the campus senate has discussed extensively the UI’s former mascot, Chief Illiniwek, and the topic of Native American imagery, administrators had never broached the idea of dropping the war chant, he said.

“We were kind of caught off guard,” said Ross Drucker, president of Illini Pride. “If we would have known we wouldn’t have been doing anything at the soccer game last night. It’s a little bit shocking to me that we weren’t consulted on the decision.”

Drucker said Illini Pride is staying neutral on the decision and remains “fully committed to supporting Fighting Illini athletics,” he said.

“The decision is what it is. We’re excited about the opportunity to develop new traditions and new ideas that are going to energize fans throughout the season.”

The de facto announcement clearly caught some upper-level UI administrators by surprise today. Speaking after a meeting with faculty in Urbana today, UI President Tim Killeen said he “wasn’t in that loop.”

“There’s been discussions about elements of that and of course that’s a controversy that dates way back,” he said.

Executive Vice President Barbara Wilson said she knew the athletic department might phase out the chant but wasn’t involved in the decision to do it this fall. Wilson hired Josh Whitman as athletic director when she served as interim chancellor in 2015-16.

“I was involved in discussions two years ago about that,” she said.

Chancellor Robert Jones could not immediately be reached for comment.

Wilson said she didn’t know if there might be other changes down the road.

“I think it’s really important to have all groups talk together. I know that there are perspectives all across the board, and Josh is really good at thinking through those issues. And he’ll be working with the chancellor on them,” Wilson said.

The “war chant” decision quickly drew fire from Illini supporters on social media and on the airwaves, with some fans threatening to boycott Illini games.

But some also praised it.

“Finally. Chipping away at the racial bigotry that has long been part of Illinois athletics,” tweeted UI Professor Jay Rosenstein, who produced the “In Whose Honor?” movie about the former UI mascot.

Rosenstein said the song is “phony Indian music.”

And some students said that perhaps it’s time to “rip everything off” even remotely associated with the Chief, rather than keep “picking at the scab,” LeRoy said.

“If you were supporting the University of Illinois only because of a song, that’s really shallow,” LeRoy said. “Regardless of what music plays, I’ll still be out there in the stands.”

Illini Pride members agreed that the chant wasn’t always used effectively at football games.

“It’s slow. It takes a lot of time to ramp people up. It could suck the energy out on third down,” LeRoy said.

But it was also used to dramatic effect during the introduction of Illini basketball players, he said.

“It was intimidating and unique,” LeRoy said.

“I think it creates a little bit of an intimidation factor to have everyone in the stadium all clap to the beat,” Drucker agreed. I think it was something that was really unique to Illinois athletics.”

The students said they hope the campus can find a replacement that will energize fans but also be something that emerges out of the Illini tradition.

“There’s a diminishing amount of the game day atmosphere that is uniquely Illinois and uniquely Fighting illini. Other schools have a lot of songs, traditions that are unique to their school. They rely on their band a lot. They don’t use a lot of piped-in music,” LeRoy said.

“I hope that whatever replaces the war chant is student-led. I hope it’s organic. I hope it’s not just generic rock music blaring over the speakers as loud as possible,” he said.

