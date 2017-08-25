'War chant' decision stokes emotions
The “war chant” music, a fixture at Illini games that also drew criticism for stereotyping Native Americans, will no longer be played during sporting events.
Athletic spokesman Kent Brown confirmed the decision today after several UI students said they were told to stop playing the drum chant at Thursday’s Illini soccer match by a representative of the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.
“Midway through the first period, a DIA rep came over to tell us it was no longer allowed,” said Sam LeRoy, a member of the Illini Pride’s “Hotshots” student support group. He said they were playing the drum during a corner kick, as they had many times before.
“We were blindsided,” LeRoy said.
Athletic officials hadn’t publicized the decision, which has apparently been in the works for a year or more.
During an appearance on WDWS radio today, Brown said the chant — played for years at Memorial Stadium when football opponents face third-down situations — was not getting the response from fans that the video board does.
“We’ve used it less and less,” he said.
It’s the latest step by the school to eliminate or reduce the use of Native American imagery by the athletic department.
In 2007, the school retired Chief Illiniwek, a controversial symbol portrayed by students who danced during halftime of football and basketball games.
Brown says the popular “Three In One” music will not be impacted by this decision.
“Right now there’s absolutely no plans to make any changes with the Three in One. We expect that to continue as it has since the early 1900s,” Brown said.
And he said officials can’t stop fans from doing the chant on their own because it is a free speech issue.
LeRoy, who is also a student senator, said he was disappointed in the decision, “more because of the process, or lack of process, rather than the decision itself.”
While the campus senate has discussed extensively the UI’s former mascot, Chief Illiniwek, and the topic of Native American imagery, administrators had never broached the idea of dropping the war chant, he said.
“We were kind of caught off guard,” said Ross Drucker, president of Illini Pride. “If we would have known we wouldn’t have been doing anything at the soccer game last night. It’s a little bit shocking to me that we weren’t consulted on the decision.”
Drucker said Illini Pride is staying neutral on the decision and remains “fully committed to supporting Fighting Illini athletics,” he said.
“The decision is what it is. We’re excited about the opportunity to develop new traditions and new ideas that are going to energize fans throughout the season.”
The de facto announcement clearly caught some upper-level UI administrators by surprise today. Speaking after a meeting with faculty in Urbana today, UI President Tim Killeen said he “wasn’t in that loop.”
“There’s been discussions about elements of that and of course that’s a controversy that dates way back,” he said.
Executive Vice President Barbara Wilson said she knew the athletic department might phase out the chant but wasn’t involved in the decision to do it this fall. Wilson hired Josh Whitman as athletic director when she served as interim chancellor in 2015-16.
“I was involved in discussions two years ago about that,” she said.
Chancellor Robert Jones could not immediately be reached for comment.
Wilson said she didn’t know if there might be other changes down the road.
“I think it’s really important to have all groups talk together. I know that there are perspectives all across the board, and Josh is really good at thinking through those issues. And he’ll be working with the chancellor on them,” Wilson said.
The “war chant” decision quickly drew fire from Illini supporters on social media and on the airwaves, with some fans threatening to boycott Illini games.
But some also praised it.
“Finally. Chipping away at the racial bigotry that has long been part of Illinois athletics,” tweeted UI Professor Jay Rosenstein, who produced the “In Whose Honor?” movie about the former UI mascot.
Rosenstein said the song is “phony Indian music.”
And some students said that perhaps it’s time to “rip everything off” even remotely associated with the Chief, rather than keep “picking at the scab,” LeRoy said.
“If you were supporting the University of Illinois only because of a song, that’s really shallow,” LeRoy said. “Regardless of what music plays, I’ll still be out there in the stands.”
Illini Pride members agreed that the chant wasn’t always used effectively at football games.
“It’s slow. It takes a lot of time to ramp people up. It could suck the energy out on third down,” LeRoy said.
But it was also used to dramatic effect during the introduction of Illini basketball players, he said.
“It was intimidating and unique,” LeRoy said.
“I think it creates a little bit of an intimidation factor to have everyone in the stadium all clap to the beat,” Drucker agreed. I think it was something that was really unique to Illinois athletics.”
The students said they hope the campus can find a replacement that will energize fans but also be something that emerges out of the Illini tradition.
“There’s a diminishing amount of the game day atmosphere that is uniquely Illinois and uniquely Fighting illini. Other schools have a lot of songs, traditions that are unique to their school. They rely on their band a lot. They don’t use a lot of piped-in music,” LeRoy said.
“I hope that whatever replaces the war chant is student-led. I hope it’s organic. I hope it’s not just generic rock music blaring over the speakers as loud as possible,” he said.
What's your take? Submit a Letter to the Editor here
Charleen Teeters and Nancy Cantor are dancing in the street. I have always been told that tis is a music class and it is for a grade. Can the esteemed faculty at the U of I tell professors what books they can use to teach?
Under the logic of liberals............
If the US does not enter WW1, then Germany could have gotten a better peace deal. They did not and as a result WW2 started. Now,........ since the term fighting Illni honors the men and women who went to Europe to fight a war that started a greater conflict years later, should we not then, elimanate the words fighting illini as it glorifies war?
In the mean time, what other songs can the band not play. You have truly entered a very slippery sloap here.
But welcome the University of Illinois Flying Squirrels to Memorial stadium.
This racist song, according to this Professor at Morgan state, needs to go as well.
http://www.theroot.com/star-spangled-bigotry-the-hidden-racist-history-o...
This is going to be a textbook example of a death by 1000 cuts.
Slowly but surely.
This won't stop, as long as there is the chance that one person might be offended. Screw those who are offended that it is going away. YOUR opinions clearly don't matter. It is those who are easily offended, who must be protected.
I had higher hopes for Josh Whitman than this. He's now officially joined the Mike Thomas Loser's Club.
Even playing musical notes is now offensive? MUSIC? We aren't even talking about lyrics. MUSIC? MUSIC? A freaking drum beat...and some horns.
This is absurdity. Illinois sports has a hard enough time getting people to donate to the cause. Now you alienate and anger long time Illinois fans by taking away a traditional song (which again has no lyrics). Just people playing instruments.
Take away all the fun at Illinois games and why would people even bother to go? It certainly isn't because of the team on the field. This school should be embarrassed.
Josh Whitman, grow a damn backbone. It's freaking MUSIC! Can we ban rap music from being played over the loud speakers too? Is that next?
Why can't decisions like this be made by those that are actually affected by it - those people that attend games. If you took a poll, how many would want to keep this song playing and how many would want to end it? The entire state of Illinois is living under the tyranny of a tiny minority. It's sickening.
You nicely exhibit a lot of the problems with the way pro-Chief people argue. For instance:
(1) Your focus is on people being 'offended' rather than the issue of whether it's morally acceptable for the U of I to endorse the playing of the song. Though they may overlap, they are distinct issues. Because you don't seem to understand this, I fear that you think they are equivalent -- that is, that morality is just about feelings.
(2) Relatedly, you seem to think that issues like these should be decided by a vote. If I'm being charitable, I will guess that you wouldn't say this about most moral issues. But again, that makes me wonder what exactly you think the worry on the anti-chief side is. An aesthetic one rather than a moral one?
(3) You repeatedly emphasize that it's *just music*. You would be right to be concerned about the banning of the playing of musical notes. But is that seriously what you think the issue is? You can't think for, like, three more seconds and come up with a plausible explanation for why people might think it's bad to play the song at sporting events?
Come on. We can do better than this.
"Relatedly, you seem to think that issues like these should be decided by a vote."
The issue is community values, not "a vote."
That said, we do still live in a democracy, don't we?
Consider the outcry should a despotic leader impose censorship on a population, or ignore the public will, or rig an election to his/her favor despite overwhelming public opposition.
Consdier the outcry at the University of Illinois should the Administration dictate what opinions by faculty and students are allowed and what opinions are forbidden.
Values established by the vast majority of a population are more than votes. Of course, a democratic society must protect the minority from abuse and exploitation by the majority. I don't think being offended by a handfull of musical notes comes anywhere close to that condition. There are those who insist on being offended regardless of the issue, and they're the most vocal in this complaint. To them I would say I'm sorry and I really hope they wouldn't be offended. Then I'd describe all things of which they approve, but I find offensive, but tolerate.
I do agree 100% "We can do better than this." It is embarrassing that we haven't over the last decade plus.
I'm happy to see embarrassing Native American stereotypes associated with the U of I go away, but banning the chant just isn't going to work. It's just going to entice a bunch of young guys to do it more, because it's "forbidden." The U of I needs to get off its duff and pick a new official mascot and throw their energy into that. Pick an animal like a bobcat or cougar or coyote, at least those actually lived in Illinois at one time.
1. You're not using "snowflakes" correctly. Google "SJW snowflakes" and you'll get a real good idea what an actual snowflake is in human form.
2. Your post is a double standard and hypocrtical.
>Imagine if you were truly oppressed individuals.
You mean like the Native Americans? Yea, not falling for that card. They aren't oppressed. I said it.
Can you describe how conditions (living standards, education, economy, health care, others) have improved for Native Americans (locally, regionally, nationally) since Chief Illiniwek was "retired?"
This isn't an arguement or smart-arsed remark. It's an honest question. I'd like to know if there are, or what are the cause-and-affect relationships. Anyone?
The delicate little flowers and tender snowflakes who can't get over the loss --- you lost; get over it!!!111!!!11! --- of the racist chicken feather 'chief' mascot are having a hissy over music...
They can always make their dank basements into chicken feather 'chief' safe spaces, decked out with all the cheap shoddy 'chief' merch they can be convinced to shell out good money for...
You're so right, CallSaul, representation and imagery should be correct.
Perhaps a dancing slot machine or bingo card is more appropriate?
I find those means of Native American "fundraising" offensive yet it's allowed because these areas have tribal sovereignty, states have limited ability to forbid gambling there, as codified by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988.
Apparently preying upon people with gambling weaknesses in the name of profit is fine. Good to know "safe spaces" exist for people to lose their money, compromise families as a result of lost finances, and feed an addiction.
Mr/Ms CallSaul;
You won. Get over it!!!111!!!11
On numerous occasions you've attempted to insult the Chief Illiniwek Tradition by using the term "chicken feathers." On numerous occasions I've informed you the original Headdress was made from eagle feathers. Again, it's eagle feathers, not chicken feathers. This is documented fact; not alt-fact or fake news. You may not agree with the Chief Tradition, but you cannot deny fact.
Please note I've used the word "informed." Merriam-Webster defines "inform" as "to impart information or knowledge."
M-W defines "information" as "the communication or reception of knowledge or intelligence."
Look at your post. It's another perfect example of steadfastly, dogmatically, unbendingly ignoring information or knowledge, and steadfastly, dogmatically, unbendingly resisting the communication of knowledge or intelligence. Thus, your "chicken feather" posts are devoid of credibility and contribute nothing constructive to the Chief Illiniwek discussion.
I strongly suspect you'll attempt to sea-lion me into further ... discourse ... as you've always done in the past. But I'll just say Good Day Sir and leave it at that.
Our household discussed this latest move at length. We've decided to no longer purchase season tickets to either football or basketball. Being offended is a two way street.
Best wishes for success by all the student athletes, both in the classroom and in uniform.
I suggest the adminstration head over to the Carle Spine Institute for a transplant or make an appointment with a proctologist to remove their heads from their respecitve rectal orifice.
Stronger? I thought he was at least SMARTER. You got him begging for donations/fundraising for Illinois sports. Donations dry up to the point that he can't even fund the Stadium project. You think removing more of the gameday experience is going to make it easier for him to ask for money?
The far far far leftists running the University of Illinois not only have no common sense (this has been apparent for ages), but they have no financial sense either.
Don't donate. Don't go to the games. Illinois has loser sports, and now no more tradition either. It's dead and the Admins want it that way. Let them reap what they've sown. It's not up to them to judge what is acceptable and what is not acceptable. You want to upset your customers? Fine, no more money for you. Beg Rauner for it. State's broke and all the producers are leaving it. Good luck in that death spiral.
Maybe change our name to the University of Illinois Chinese Commandos. Because that's all that is going to be left to fund this nonsense.
My suggestion for an alt-mascot is The Sucker. It pays homage to the State of Illinois' former nickname "The Sucker State." As in invertebrate, it represents the University of Illinois administration. But best of all, one side of Memorial Stadium and The Assembly Hall (er, $$$tate Farm Center) can shout "WE ARE ..." and the other side will respond with "SUCKERS!"
I want to know when they are going to address the blatant discrimination in the men's basketball program. We enroll the most Chinese students of any university in the nation--and somehow have zero Chinese players on the basketball team! That doesn't happen by accident!
All of the blame for this goes to the administration back in 2007. If the goal was to get rid of the Chief and have people move on, then they should have given something for people to move on to, like another mascot.
It takes like, 2 seconds of foresight to see that just getting rid of the guy who dances at halftime and the logo, who happen to be very popular to the population at large, and changing literally nothing else would leave a giant void and leave this argument to fester for the last 10 years.
Just get rid of the 3-in-1, because we know that's next on the list because people will never stop doing the Chief motions. Create an actual mascot or something for people to rally around and tie it to "Fighting Illini" so we don't lose that too.
Then again, that U of I administration all resigned/ got fired in disgrace over the admissions scandal, so i guess they got their comeuppance.
Ha! Yea, given the admission scandal a few years ago I'm not too surprised on how the current UIUC admistration is handling "offensive" material on the field or in the stands. They're just a bunch of suits bowing to whatever trend is said to be important by the Cultural Marxists. I know there are a couple of U of I professors wanting the name "Fighting Illini" to change. They won't stop until every stone it turned in the name of secular purification which they pathetically call "social justice."
Did you catch Kent Brown saying the University is "retiring" the war chant and not banning the war chant because of the poor stadium response on football 3rd downs because the video board does a much better job in exciting the crowd?
If that's the company line, ok. But then why does the DIA rep tell Illini Pride they can't drum the war chant at a soccer game, prior to this announcement? What does one have to do with the other?
I call BS
More negative national publicity for U of I. Like it needs more!
P.S. Jay Rosenstein should find somewhere else to work since he is ALWAYS offended.
Be prepared,everyone. The 3 in 1 is on life support. It is likely to disappear entirely, but if not, then most certainly it will be missing the middle song which used to accompany the chief dance. It's bad enough I have to drive 3 hours each way to get to a game, and watch a program that has lost relevance inthe BIG, but now it is being stripped of all tradition. I think my days of supporting the DIA and buying season tickets are coming to an end. It is really too bad.
To those who say "you lost, get over it," are they by chance the same people who lost the election last fall and can't seem to get over it? That was a decision of the entire populace, whereas this was the decision of a single person, or at most a handful of people.
Comments
