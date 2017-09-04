NOW: Monday Morning QBs
What'd you think of the Ball State game? Still bummed about the war chant decision? Excited to see Kevin Hambly back in Huff Hall?
Loren Tate and Jim Turpin kick off another season of 'Monday Morning Quarterbacks' at 9 a.m. today on WDWS 1400-AM.
Participate by calling 217-356-9397 or texting 217-351-5357. Listen live here or check out the podcast later here.
Comments
