NOW: Monday Morning QBs

Video: 'We got the job done' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Hear from Illinois coach Lovie Smith, linebacker Tre Watson, quarterback Chayce Crouch and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips after the Illini beat Ball State 24-21 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, clinching the season-opening victory by blocking the Cardinals' potential game-tying field goal as time expired.

What'd you think of the Ball State game? Still bummed about the war chant decision? Excited to see Kevin Hambly back in Huff Hall?

Loren Tate and Jim Turpin kick off another season of 'Monday Morning Quarterbacks' at 9 a.m. today on WDWS 1400-AM.

Participate by calling 217-356-9397 or texting 217-351-5357. Listen live here or check out the podcast later here.