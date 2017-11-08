AUDIO: Hear from Illinois coaches on Signing Day
Ayo Dosunmo was the centerpiece of a class of athletes who signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday to compete at Illinois.
Below, see who signed and hear the full audio from the Illini coaches on their new recruiting classes.
Men's Basketball
Ayo Dosunmo, Chicago
Women's Basketball
Mackenzie Blazek, Franklin, Ind.
J-Naya Ephraim, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
Arieal Scott, Urbana
Baseball
Tyler Acosta, Barrington, Ill.
Garrett Acton, Lemont, Ill.
Jacob Campbell, Janesville, Wis.
Branden Comia, Orland Park, Ill.
Josh Garner, Plainfield, Ill.
Riley Gowens, Libertyville, Ill.
Nathan Lavender, Hudson, Ill.
Caleb Larson, Wheaton, Ill.
Aidan Maldonado, Rosemount, Minn.
Cam McDonald, Ladd, Ill.
