AUDIO: Hear from Illinois coaches on Signing Day

Ayo Dosunmo was the centerpiece of a class of athletes who signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday to compete at Illinois.

Below, see who signed and hear the full audio from the Illini coaches on their new recruiting classes.

Men's Basketball

Ayo Dosunmo, Chicago

Hear from Brad Underwood

Women's Basketball

Mackenzie Blazek, Franklin, Ind.

J-Naya Ephraim, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Arieal Scott, Urbana

Hear from Nancy Fahey

Baseball

Tyler Acosta, Barrington, Ill.

Garrett Acton, Lemont, Ill.

Jacob Campbell, Janesville, Wis.

Branden Comia, Orland Park, Ill.

Josh Garner, Plainfield, Ill.

Riley Gowens, Libertyville, Ill.

Nathan Lavender, Hudson, Ill.

Caleb Larson, Wheaton, Ill.

Aidan Maldonado, Rosemount, Minn.

Cam McDonald, Ladd, Ill.

Hear from Dan Hartleb

