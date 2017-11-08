Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

AUDIO: Hear from Illinois coaches on Signing Day
Wed, 11/08/2017 - 7:24pm | Scott Beatty

Ayo Dosunmo was the centerpiece of a class of athletes who signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday to compete at Illinois.

Below, see who signed and hear the full audio from the Illini coaches on their new recruiting classes.

Men's Basketball
Ayo Dosunmo, Chicago

Hear from Brad Underwood

Women's Basketball
Mackenzie Blazek, Franklin, Ind.
J-Naya Ephraim, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
Arieal Scott, Urbana

Hear from Nancy Fahey

Baseball
Tyler Acosta, Barrington, Ill.
Garrett Acton, Lemont, Ill.
Jacob Campbell, Janesville, Wis.
Branden Comia, Orland Park, Ill.
Josh Garner, Plainfield, Ill.
Riley Gowens, Libertyville, Ill.
Nathan Lavender, Hudson, Ill.
Caleb Larson, Wheaton, Ill.
Aidan Maldonado, Rosemount, Minn.
Cam McDonald, Ladd, Ill.

Hear from Dan Hartleb
 

