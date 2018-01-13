Illini AD on the air
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman was a guest on Saturday SportsTalk on WDWS 1400-AM in downtown Champaign, discussing plans — both on the field and off — that are under way.
"We're really excited about what the future is going to bring," he told hosts Loren Tate and Michael Kiser.
How in the world can he be excited about the future? Lovie is an utter failure. And he probably will get worse. Whitman made a huge mistake hiring a pro. The forte of pro coaches is designing complex game plans. That is nowhere near the top of the list for the college ranks. In fact it may be down at the bottom. At the top of the list is recruiting. And next is knowing how to motivate and handle teenagers. Pro coaches like Lovie have no clue about recruiting and are used to dealing with older and richer players who present different kinds of personnel problems. To make matters worse, the pro coaches hire buddies from the pros who can't help with any of these things either and only compound the problem. Whitman will have to fire Lovie after one more year and then start all over again from the ground up. I guess Whitman thought Lovie's name would bring in good recruits by the dozens. Nope. Didn't happen. And the clock is beginning to start ticking on Whitman's own future. So many empty seats. And it looks like basketball situation is going to be a slow go also until we can get a couple of bigs to work the boards. The recent Iowa game proved that. Groan.
The inexperienced and naive AD better hope for the future because the present ain't so great with hoops and football bleeding badly under the command of mediocre coaches and less than stellar players.
But, perhaps Tate will just do the usual -- bame fans for it all -- and then everything will be hunky-dory.
Comments
