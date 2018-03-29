UPDATE: Illinois baseball to sell beer at May 4 game

CHAMPAIGN — Baseball fans will be able to crack open a cold one when they watch the Illini take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Illinois Field on May 4.

Beer will be sold in a fenced tent area at the annual Bleacher Bum BBQ game, in a test run for what could be expanded alcohol sales at Illini baseball or other sports venues in the future.

Sales will be limited to fans 21 and older, and beer will only be allowed inside the fenced area down the left field line, according to the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, which announced the plan Thursday.

That will be the only game where beer is sold this season. The BBQ regularly draws more than 3,000 fans, the DIA said.

“It’s something that we’ve been watching around the country,” said athletic spokesman Kent Brown. “A lot of schools have gone to selling beer at their events. Several schools in the Big Ten sell beer at football stadiums to the general public, not just premium seating.

“We’re going to try it out one game and kind of see how it goes,” he said.

For the past two years, Illini football fans have been able to buy beer in a fenced-in tailgate area in Grange Grove outside Memorial Stadium. Previously, only fans in premium seating could buy beer at the stadium or at Illini basketball games at the State Farm Center. Beer and wine are also sold for some concerts at the center.

But the DIA has never sold beer to the general public, aside from the year Memorial Stadium hosted the Chicago Bears during the renovation of Soldier Field, Brown said.

The NCAA prohibits alcohol sales at championship events, but otherwise the decision is left up to individual campuses, Brown said. For many years most universities stayed away from it, but “as time has gone by more and more schools have gone to selling beer,” Brown said.

They’ve had “very few problems overall,” he said, and in some cases it helped avoid binge drinking at tailgates before football games because fans knew they could consume alcohol inside the game.

The UI athletic program isn’t ready to move toward general alcohol sales at the stadium, State Farm Center or other venues in the immediate future, “but we do watch what everybody else does,” he said. “It’s something we continue to look at and we saw this as an opportunity to try it out.”

“There is no timetable,” he said.

Athletic officials will review how the sales go at the May 4 baseball game before making any long-term decisions, he said. The restrictions are intended to ensure that only legal drinkers buy or consume beer, he said.

That’s one of the concerns about general alcohol sales, Brown said, along with ensuring that no fan is “overserved.”

“We’ve got pretty good experienced people who’ve worked events at the State Farm Center. I think we feel pretty confident it’ll be handled in an appropriate manner,” he said.

On the plus side, of course, is the potential revenue. Beer sales at the Grange Grove beer garden in 2017 totaled $7,450, according to the DIA.

“It’s also a fan amenity,” Brown said. “In today’s society, I think fans oftentimes expect to be able to buy a beer when they’re watching a sporting event.”