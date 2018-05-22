Spillane wins Big Ten Player of the Year

Image Gallery: UI Baseball vs. Nebraska 2018 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Illinois' infielder Ben Troike (4) tagged out Nebraska's Brison Cronenbold(21) at second base in an NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field on UI campus in Champaign on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Other Related Content Asmussen | Spillane may capitalize on monster season

Bren Spillane's superb season continues to garner recognition.

This time, it's from the Big Ten.

The Illinois first baseman won the league's Player of the Year honor, announced on Tuesday by the conference.

The Wheeling native becomes the 10th Illini to win the honor, and third to do so in the last six years.

Spillane joins former Illini David Kerian (2015), Justin Parr (2013), Lars Davis (2007), Drew Davidson (2005), D.J. Svihlik (1998), Josh Klimek (1996), Mark Dalesandro (1990), Bubba Smith (1989) and Darrin Fletcher (1987) in collecting this accolade from the Big Ten.

Spillane won the Big Ten regular season triple crown by hitting .407 with 22 home runs and 57 RBI. He also led the conference in slugging (.944), on-base percentage (.512), on-base plus plus slugging (1.456) and total bases (153).

The honor on Tuesday comes a day after Spillane was named one of 25 national semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award given to the sport's top player.

He was also a unanimous choice for the Big Ten's all-conference first team, the only Illini to garner that distinction.

Michael Massey (second team), Ben Troike (second team), Doran Turchin (third team) and Joey Gerber (third team) also received All-Big Ten recognition on Tuesday, a day before the Illini (31-18) open the Big Ten tournament at 9 p.m. on Wednesday against Indiana in Omaha, Neb.