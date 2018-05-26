Staying alive: Illini stave off elimination against Indiana with walk-off victory

OMAHA, Neb. — The Illinois baseball team's stay in Omaha, Neb., will last at least another 24 hours.

With Illinois facing elimination for the first time in the Big Ten tournament on Friday evening, Ben Troike played the role of hero for the Illini, who emptied out of the dugout to celebrate a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Hoosiers at TD Ameritrade Park — the site of this year's College World Series.

Hours earlier, it looked like such a celebration wouldn't happen.

Illinois (33-19) fell behind 3-1 against Indiana (38-17) after three innings, as starter Ty Weber was taxed with five hits and three runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Then, Bren Spillane happened.

The junior slugger clobbered a 3-2 pitch in the fifth inning halfway into the bleachers in the left-center field power alley for a three-run homer that put the Illini ahead 4-3. It was Spillane's 23rd homer of the season.

Indiana, which was also in an elimination game, thanks to a 7-1 defeat to Illinois in Wednesday's first round, eventually tied Friday's contest in the seventh inning.

Illini Sports Interviews PODCAST: Dan Hartleb recaps Indiana win 5-25-18 Illini baseball walks off vs. Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament on 5-25-18. Skipper Dan Hartleb recaps the game with Dave and Jeff.

Logan Kaletha clubbed a game-tying homer to right field on a 2-2 offering from Illinois reliever Ryan Thompson to create the impasse.

Playing their third late game in as many nights, the Illini came up with more magic. This time, after Jack Yalowitz singled to begin the ninth inning, and reached second on a ground-ball out, Troike stepped to the plate.

Troike spun around as he lofted a towering fly ball that forced Kaletha, who was playing shallow in center field, to enter into a dead sprint.

Kaletha came close to making a circus catch on Troike's RBI double, but the ball flexed off his glove and dropped to the outfield grass and Yalowitz secored easily.

After retiring the final four Indiana batters, Joey Gerber (1-1) picked up the win.

Now, the fourth-seeded Illini — who entered Omaha, Neb., on the NCAA Tournament bubble — are two wins from Sunday's championship game. Illinois meets Purdue at 1 p.m. today. With a win over the second-seeded Boilermakers (36-18), the Illini would force a rematch against Purdue to reach the championship.

The two teams didn't meet in the regular season.