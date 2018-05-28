Hopeful Illini miss out on NCAA tournament

CHAMPAIGN — Multiple Illinois baseball players clenched their hands behind their heads with a sense of growing uncertainty. Deep breaths were taken to try and calm some nerves. Exclamations were made wanting just one bit of good news.

Mostly, eyes remained fixated on multiple TVs at Billy Barooz as Illinois waited to find out if its season would extend at least one more week into the NCAA tournament.

The first 60 teams yielded none of that good news. The final four teams gave the Illini just three more chances.

Host Oregon State was a top 16 seed. No opening there. Then Southland champs Northwestern State were announced followed by Mountain West champs San Diego State. The final spot would ultimately be claimed by LSU, the eighth team from the SEC in the field.

Illinois’ season was finished at 33-20 — an improvement of 10 wins from 2017, but a disappointment nonetheless.

“It was definitely a slow death,” Illinois junior right fielder Jack Yalowitz said. “I definitely thought we deserved to be in the tournament. I thought we put together a really good season and thought we had the pieces to go out and make a run at Omaha. Watching it like that’s pretty tough.

“You see the body language of your teammates and the coaches. You see other teams that were mentioned with our name being put into the tournament. It kind of gives you a little less hope, but we were hopeful until the end.”

Dallas Baptist, Northeastern, Oklahoma State and Troy were the last four teams in. Illinois was one of the last four out behind Arizona, which it beat head-to-head on March 3 in Minneapolis, and ahead of Kentucky and Central Florida.

“It almost makes it kind of worse knowing we were that close,” Yalowitz said.

Illinois coach Dan Hartleb put less stock in finishing just on the wrong side of the tournament bubble. He believed the Illini would be in contention, and finishing in the first four out proved it. As the tournament field was announced, though, Hartleb heard teams selected he knew would be trouble for Illinois’ chances.

“You have to do things to take it out of the selection committee’s hands, and we didn’t do that this year,” Hartleb said. “Obviously, we’re disappointed. You play all year to get in the NCAA tournament and have a chance to play for a national championship.

“Did I think we were deserving? I do, but we also had opportunities throughout the year to win some games that we let slip away. You can’t blame the committee or anybody selse. We have to look ourselves in the mirror and find a way to get better and get ourselves back in in future years.”

A rough stretch in April didn’t help Illinois’ NCAA tournament chances. The Illini dropped home games to Valparaiso, Grand Canyon (two in a three-game series) and Bradley. Their RPI took a corresponding hit, with those teams finishing the year ranked No. 198, No. 124 and No. 85, respectively.

“I thought we played much better toward the end of the year and won some crucial series, but we also had chances to sweep series and we didn’t get that done,” Hartleb said. “It’s a lot of things throughout the year. I don’t think it’s ever one game. If you get down to where it is one game, then you didn’t do things early in the year.”

Illinois actually helped its cause early in the season with wins against Coastal Carolina — a top 16 seed — UCLA, Arizona and Washington. The Illini also won three of five games against Indiana, including two victories last week in the Big Ten tournament. The Hoosiers wound up with a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

“Their RPI was the only number that was better,” Hartleb said about Indiana, which finished with an RPI of 29 compared to the Illini’s 47. “We beat them head-to-head three out of five. You look at our nonconference strength of schedule, our conference strength of schedule, everything was better. I’ll just be intersted to talk to some of the people that are on the committee — I know a number of people on there — and just try to learn so that in the future maybe we could do some things a little bit differently to get ourselves in.”

While RPI isn’t the sole deciding factor of an NCAA tournament caliber résumé, it does play a significant role. Gaming that system, though, can be a crap shoot.

“I look at some of the schools that don’t have a good strength of schedule, and they have great RPIs,” Hartleb said. “You can try to schedule to the best of your ability, but we’re scheduling two and three years out. You’re scheduling on what people are doing right now thinking that they’re going to do the same things in the future.

“You may hit a year where you have great name schools that have had great success and they were all in the regionals and super regionals the year before, and they all turn around and have a bad year and your RPI suffers. Some of it’s the luck of the draw.”