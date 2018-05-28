Illini baseball left out of NCAA tournament

Despite 33 wins and a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten, Illinois baseball was left out of the NCAA tournament.

The selections were announced this morning. The Illini held a watch party at Billy Barooz in Champaign, hoping to celebrate the program’s 12th overall NCAA tournament appearance and fourth under coach Dan Hartleb.

Instead, Illinois misses out for the third consecutive year. The Illini were listed as one of the first four teams left out.

The 64-team field included the BIg Ten's Minnesota, Purdue, Indiana and Ohio State.

More to come.