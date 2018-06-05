Spillane drafted by Reds

CHAMPAIGN — Bren Spillane didn't have to wait long Tuesday afternoon to find out his MLB draft fate. The Illinois first baseman was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the fourth pick in the third round (No. 82 overall). The approximate value of that pick is $716,000.

Spillane earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors and was also named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Year after his breakthrough junior season with the Illini. The Wheeling native was the only player in the nation to hit 20-plus home runs and still more than 15 bases. He led the Big Ten in batting average (.389), slugging percentage (.903), on-base percentage (.498), OPS (1.401), home runs (23), RBIs (60) and total bases (158).