Trio of Illini drafted on third day

CHAMPAIGN — Doran Turchin closed the 2018 season on a strong note. The Illini left fielder struggled at the plate early in the season, but he hit .297 in Big Ten play to earn third-team All-Big Ten honors.

Turchin finished his junior season batting .272 with nine home runs, 13 doubles and 32 RBI to go with a career-high 11 stolen bases. That production saw the Baltimore Orioles select the Oak Creek, Wis., native selected with the 11th pick of the 14th round (No. 415 overall).

Luke Shilling was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the third pick of the 15th round and No. 438 overall.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander did not play this past season for the Illini, sitting out the year with an injury. A power pitcher, Shilling is 1-2 with a 7.11 ERA in 31 2/3 innings in his Illinois career. He made a career-high seven starts in 2017.

The third day of the draft continued for the Illini with center fielder Zac Taylor going in the 36th round to the Minnesota Twins with the 1,084th overall pick. The redshirt junior hit .226 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He was the ninth Illini in the last 37 years to hit 10 home runs and post 10 steals in the same season.

Two future Illini were also selected late in the draft Wednesday. Jacob Campbell, a catcher from Janesville, Wis., went to the Chicago Cubs in the 36th round with the No. 1,088 overall pick. He was ranked as the No. 5 high school catcher in the draft according to MLB.com.

Minnesota native Aidan Maldonado was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 38th round with the No. 1,145 overall pick. The righthanded pitcher was a 2018 Rawlings-Perfet Game Honorable Mention All-American.