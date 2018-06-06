Turchin, Shilling drafted on third day

CHAMPAIGN — Doran Turchin closed the 2018 season on a strong note. The Illini left fielder struggled at the plate early in the season, but he hit .297 in Big Ten play to earn All-Big Ten Third Team honors.

Turchin finished his junior season batting .272 with nine home runs, 13 doubles and 32 RBI to go with a career high 11 stolen bases. That production saw the Oak Creek, Wis., native selected with the 11th pick of the 14th round (No. 415 overall) by the Baltimore Orioles.

Luke Shilling joined Turchin, first baseman Bren Spillane (third round, Cincinnati Reds) and Joey Gerber (eighth round, Seattle Mariners) as 2018 draft picks. Shilling was the third pick of the 15th round and No. 438 overall by the Chicago White Sox

The 6-foot-5 righthander did not play this past season for the Illini, sitting out the year with an injury. A power pitcher, Shilling is 1-2 with a 7.11 ERA in 31 2/3 innings in his Illinois career. He made a career high seven starts in 2017.