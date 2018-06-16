Radio special: Illini in Chicago

Video: VIDEO: Illinois hosts Hall of Fame Gala at Field Museum » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette Illinois hosted its second Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum in Chicago on Friday. Check out highlights and hear from several inductees in the video below.

A slew of Illini Hall of Famers are part off today's special three-hour edition of "Saturday SportsTalk" broadcast live from Chicago.

Among the guests lined up to join hosts Steve Kelly and Loren Tate: Josh Whitman, Lou Henson, Dana Howard, Jim Grabowski, Darrin Fletcher, Justin Spring, Dave Downey, Kendall Gill, Nancy Brookhart Cherin and Scott Langley.

Listen on WDWS 1400-AM here.

Also:

Anthony Zilis' video story from Friday night's gala

Robin Scholz' photo gallery

Bob Asmussen's notebook