Radio special: Illini in Chicago
|
A slew of Illini Hall of Famers are part off today's special three-hour edition of "Saturday SportsTalk" broadcast live from Chicago.
Among the guests lined up to join hosts Steve Kelly and Loren Tate: Josh Whitman, Lou Henson, Dana Howard, Jim Grabowski, Darrin Fletcher, Justin Spring, Dave Downey, Kendall Gill, Nancy Brookhart Cherin and Scott Langley.
Also:
Anthony Zilis' video story from Friday night's gala
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.