Illini baseball getting training center

CHAMPAIGN — A $3 million donation has set a facility upgrade in motion for the Illinois baseball team, with the Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center — a state-of-the-art indoor practice facility — scheduled to be completed by 2021.

The Atkins' donation is their second to Illinois athletics. They gifted $2.5 million for the Atkins Tennis Center that was completed in 1991.

"I am very pleased and honored to make this donation to the University of Illinois for the Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center," Susie Atkins said. "Thirty years ago my husband, Clint, and I made a donation to the University's Atkins Tennis Center and through the years, Illinois has never forgotten that gift and has been extremely generous with their gratitude. Now, I am proud to be in a position to assist in the training of the Illini Baseball team. The program is under great leadership with Coach Hartleb and the athletes are talented, competitive, bright, young men. The training center is going to provide year-round development space regardless of time or weather.

"Josh Whitman and Howard Milton came to me with this opportunity, and I couldn't pass it up," Atkins added. "The University benefitted us in so many ways and has given the community a wonderful way of life. It not only provides this community with opportunities to educate, but also jobs for a working force. I know my husband would be proud that myself, his children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren are adding to what we started 30 years ago."

The Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center will feature a full baseball infield with ceiling-mounted nets for hitting and pitching practice as well as an adjoining recruiting lounge in its approximate 26,000 square feet. A new grand entrance off Kirby Avenue is also part of the $8 million upgrade that will connect to the current clubhouse and locker rooms.

"The generous contribution by Susie as the lead gift to push forward the Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center will position Illinois Baseball with one of the premier indoor baseball training facilities in college baseball," Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb said. "This facility will give us an around-the-clock training center that will allow our athletes to excel at the highest level. I am confident that this facility will help us to recruit many more top athletes and will help us to push forward with our goal of competing at the national level every year and to win a national championship."