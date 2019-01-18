Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, January 18, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Cardinals migrate north for C-U visit
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Cardinals migrate north for C-U visit

Fri, 01/18/2019 - 3:00pm | Scott Beatty
Image Gallery:
2019 Cardinals Caravan
2019 Cardinals Caravan
» more
Photo by: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Jack Sigler, 6, of Charleston, smiles while getting autographs from St. Louis Cardinals pitcher John Brebbia and first baseman Jose Martinez with his dad, Jacob, during a 2019 Cardinals Caravan stop in the Illinois Ballroom at the iHotel and Conference Center Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Champaign. This group is also scheduled to make stops in Peoria and Bloomington on Saturday, while another group of players and guests are scheduled for stops in Mattoon and Springfield on Sunday and Decatur on Monday

Select St. Louis Cardinals players and broadcasters stopped at the I Hotel and Conference Center on Friday for the annual Cardinal Caravan. Hear from some of them in coversations with Scott Beatty.

OF / 1B José Martinez

P John Gant

KMOX broadcaster Tom Ackerman

Spanish language broadcaster Bengie Molina


 

-