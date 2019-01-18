Cardinals migrate north for C-U visit

Image Gallery:
2019 Cardinals Caravan
Photo by: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Jack Sigler, 6, of Charleston, smiles while getting autographs from St. Louis Cardinals pitcher John Brebbia and first baseman Jose Martinez with his dad, Jacob, during a 2019 Cardinals Caravan stop in the Illinois Ballroom at the iHotel and Conference Center Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Champaign. This group is also scheduled to make stops in Peoria and Bloomington on Saturday, while another group of players and guests are scheduled for stops in Mattoon and Springfield on Sunday and Decatur on Monday
Select St. Louis Cardinals players and broadcasters stopped at the I Hotel and Conference Center on Friday for the annual Cardinal Caravan. Hear from some of them in coversations with Scott Beatty.
OF / 1B José Martinez
P John Gant
KMOX broadcaster Tom Ackerman
Spanish language broadcaster Bengie Molina
