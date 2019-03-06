UI unveils Hall of Fame Class of '19
The UI Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2019 was unveiled this morning and includes:
Ashley Berggren: Basketball (1995-98)
Lindsey Nimmo Bristow: Tennis (1991-93)
J.C. Caroline: Football (1953-54)
Amer Delic: Tennis (2001-03)
Don Freeman: Basketball (1964-66)
Joseph Giallombardo: Gymnastics (1938-40)
Jenna Hall: Softball (2003-06)
Joe Hunsaker: Swimming & Diving (1957-59)
Eddie Johnson: Basketball (1978-81)
Bobby Mitchell: Football /track (1955-58)
Bob Norman: Wrestling (1957-58)
Angela Bizzarri Pflugrath: Track/cross-country (2006-10)
Simeon Rice: Football (1992-95)
Deon Thomas: Basketball (1991-94)
Gary Wieneke: Track (1974-2003), cross-country coach (1967-2002)
David Williams: Football (1983-85)
The class will be inducted during a ceremony at State Farm Center on Sept. 20.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.