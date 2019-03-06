UI unveils Hall of Fame Class of '19

Image Gallery: 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala » more Deron Williams and his wife walk the orange carpet at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.

The UI Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2019 was unveiled this morning and includes:

Ashley Berggren: Basketball (1995-98)

Lindsey Nimmo Bristow: Tennis (1991-93)

J.C. Caroline: Football (1953-54)

Amer Delic: Tennis (2001-03)

Don Freeman: Basketball (1964-66)

Joseph Giallombardo: Gymnastics (1938-40)

Jenna Hall: Softball (2003-06)

Joe Hunsaker: Swimming & Diving (1957-59)

Eddie Johnson: Basketball (1978-81)

Bobby Mitchell: Football /track (1955-58)

Bob Norman: Wrestling (1957-58)

Angela Bizzarri Pflugrath: Track/cross-country (2006-10)

Simeon Rice: Football (1992-95)

Deon Thomas: Basketball (1991-94)

Gary Wieneke: Track (1974-2003), cross-country coach (1967-2002)

David Williams: Football (1983-85)

The class will be inducted during a ceremony at State Farm Center on Sept. 20.