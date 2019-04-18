Beer on tap for Friday's UI baseball game
|
CHAMPAIGN — Beer will be sold at remaining Illinois home baseball games, the athletic department announced today.
Starting with Friday's game against Penn State, $5 and $6 beers will be available for purchase.
The school experimented with the idea last season, a crowd of more than 3,000 showing up for a Bleacher Bum BBQ promotion against Ohio State on a Friday night. However, this timebeer will be allowed throughout Illinois Field instead of confined to a tented area.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.