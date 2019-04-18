Beer on tap for Friday's UI baseball game

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Tables are set up in an area off the left-field line Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Illinois Field in Champaign ahead of Friday's Illinois-Ohio State Bleacher Bum BBQ game, where the UI will have beer for sale. Other Related Content On tap: Beer sales coming for many Illinois athletic events

CHAMPAIGN — Beer will be sold at all remaining Illinois home baseball games this season, the school announced today.

Starting with Friday's 7:30 p.m. game against Big Ten rival Penn State, Illinois will make $5 and $6 beers available for purchase.

Illinois Field first sold beer during last year’s Bleacher Bum BBQ, when more than 3,000 fans turned out. Beer will now be allowed throughout the facility instead of confined to a tented area.

Certain policies will be enforced, including: valid ID is required for purchase; all guests must be 21 years of age to purchase alcoholic beverages; a limit of two beers purchased at one time per legal ID; ofutside drinks will no longer be permitted at Illinois Field; beer sales will be suspended after the middle of the seventh inning; and beer will be sold in aluminum cans and bottles. Recycling receptacles will be available around the facility.

DIA previously announced that it will add beer to public concession options in general seating areas at Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center beginning in the fall of 2019.

“We are continually looking for ways to improve fan engagement and augment our in-game fan experience,” UI athletic director Josh Whitman said.