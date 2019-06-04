Royals draft Massey in fourth round

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois second baseman Michael Massey was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday afternoon. The Illini junior was the second pick of the round and 109th overall.

Massey played in 55 of 57 games this season for Illinois despite dealing with a back injury early in the year. The Palos Park native simply shifted from second base to designated hitter for 28 games before moving back to the field. Massey hit .317 for the season with five home runs, 14 doubles and 28 RBI. A Gold Glove winner as a sophomore, Massey was error free this season and had just a single error in his last 93 starts.

The Brother Rice graduate is the first Illinois player to be selected in this year's draft. Several of his teammates are also projected to be drafted, while the Illini could have a number of players from their 2019 class also selected.