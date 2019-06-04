Yalowitz drafted in 10th round

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois ended the second day of the Major League Baseball draft with two selections. Five hours after junior second baseman Michael Massey was selected in the fourth round, senior right fielder Jack Yalowitz became the No. 309 overall pick in the 10th round by the Colorado Rockies.

Yalowitz had a serious bounce back season this spring for Illinois. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound outfielder finished his final season batting .295 with five home runs, 15 doubles and 31 RBI. He was also error-free in 56 starts in right field.

That .295 batting average was 79 points better than Yalowitz posted as he struggled through his junior season at that plate. That followed a breakout sophomore season when he set career highs in batting average (.335), home runs (12) and RBI (44).

Yalowitz and Massey's selections give Illinois back-to-back years with two picks in the first 10 rounds after Bren Spillane and Joey Gerber were drafted in the third and eighth rounds, respectively, in 2018. The Illini also had two draft picks in the first 10 rounds in 2016 (Cody Sedlock and Jason Goldstein) and three in 2016 (Tyler Jay, Kevin Duchene and David Kerian).