UPDATE: Rays draft Illini shortstop Troike

CHAMPAIGN — Make that both halves of Illinois' standout double play combo selected in the Major League Baseball Draft. Junior shortstop Ben Troike was picked in the 11th round by the Tampa Bay Rays late Wednesday morning.

Troike joins Illinois second baseman Michael Massey and right fielder Jack Yalowitz as draft picks this week. Massey was selected in the fourth round by the Kansas City Royals, while Yalowitz heard his named called in the 10th round by the Colorado Rockies.

Troike hit .260 this season for the Illini with two home runs, 13 doubles and 21 RBI. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound shortstop also committed just four errors (10 fewer than a year ago). Troike, a career .266 hitter, missed the final 12 games of the season with a broken thumb. He'll have until July 15 to decide whether or not to sign with the Rays.

The first of Illinois' signees for the 2020 season has also been selected. The Seattle Mariners drafted Gateway CC (Ariz.) outfielder Antoine Mistico with the 366th overall pick in the 12th round. Mistico is the younger brother of former Illinois football signee Michael Hermosillo, who now plays for the Los Angeles Angels.