UI roundup: Women's soccer falls in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Taylore Peterson netted her first goal of the season Friday for Illinois women’s soccer, but TCU used a converted penalty kick in the 73rd minute to secure a 2-1 victory against the Illini (2-3-0).



Branch sets pace for cross-country squad. Denise Branch placed fifth in 18 minutes, 5.1 seconds as the Illinois women’s cross-country team finished third on Friday at the Illini Challenge.



Anderson bows out in third round. Former Illini tennis player Kevin Anderson, seeded 23rd, lost 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, seeded ninth, during a third-round men’s singles match on Friday at the U.S. Open in New York.



Staples among Titans’ latest cuts. Former Illini defensive end Justin Staples, who played linebacker in the NFL, was cut by the Tennessee Titans on Friday.



Stricker toward top of leaderboard. Ryan Moore and James Hahn each shot a 6-under-par 65 to share the lead Friday at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Norton, Mass. Thirty-seven players were separated by 3 shots. Former Illini Steve Stricker (67) was tied for seventh.

