UI roundup: Women's soccer falls in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — Taylore Peterson netted her first goal of the season Friday for Illinois women’s soccer, but TCU used a converted penalty kick in the 73rd minute to secure a 2-1 victory against the Illini (2-3-0).
Branch sets pace for cross-country squad. Denise Branch placed fifth in 18 minutes, 5.1 seconds as the Illinois women’s cross-country team finished third on Friday at the Illini Challenge.
Anderson bows out in third round. Former Illini tennis player Kevin Anderson, seeded 23rd, lost 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, seeded ninth, during a third-round men’s singles match on Friday at the U.S. Open in New York.
Staples among Titans’ latest cuts. Former Illini defensive end Justin Staples, who played linebacker in the NFL, was cut by the Tennessee Titans on Friday.
Stricker toward top of leaderboard. Ryan Moore and James Hahn each shot a 6-under-par 65 to share the lead Friday at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Norton, Mass. Thirty-seven players were separated by 3 shots. Former Illini Steve Stricker (67) was tied for seventh.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.