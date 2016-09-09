UI roundup: McFadden earns silver medal

RIO DE JANEIRO — Illinois graduate student Tatyana McFadden placed second Friday in the T-54 women’s 100-meter final at the Paralympics.

McFadden finished in 16.13 seconds to take the silver medal, crossing the line just behind China’s Wenjun Liu (16.00). Current Illini Hannah McFadden just missed the race’s podium, placing fourth in 16.34.

In men’s track and field, former Illini Brian Siemann took seventh in the T-53 100 final, clocking 15.23. Also, ex-Illini Joshua George moved on in the men’s 5,000 competition, taking third in the preliminaries at 10 minutes, 20.36 seconds.

In men’s tennis, former Illini Dylan Alcott, representing Australia, defeated Israel’s Shraga Weinberg in two sets in a first-round match.

In preliminary men’s basketball, the United States topped Germany 77-52 behind 13 points from former Illini Brian Bell. Ex-Illini Hiroaki Kozai’s team-best 11 points couldn’t push Japan past Spain in a 55-39 setback. UI alumnus Nik Goncin netted 12 points for Canada in a 49-32 loss to the Netherlands.

And in preliminary women’s basketball, former Illini Helen Freeman notched 20 points in Great Britain’s 79-20 thumping of Argentina.



Quade shines in volleyball loss. Illinois’ Jackie Quade recorded 10 kills, but Oregon defeated the Illini volleyball team 25-10, 25-18, 25-18 on Friday night at the Nike Invitational in Eugene, Ore.



Hiltzik, Kovacevic victorious. Tennis players Aron Hiltzik and Aleks Kovacevic won their singles matches on Friday at the Puerto Rico Invitational.



Runners take third. Audrey Blazek (sixth), Denise Branch (seventh) and Amanda Fox (ninth) finished within seconds of one another at Friday’s ISU Country Financial Cross-Country Invitational, leading the Illinois women to third place at Normal. The Illini collected a score of 66, finishing behind Iowa (57) and Northern Illinois (39) in the 10-team field.



Soccer falters late. Host Illinois and Miami (Ohio) were scoreless after the first overtime period late Friday in a nonconference soccer match before the RedHawks won 1-0 in double overtime.



Ram second in mixed doubles. Former Illini tennis player Rajeev Ram and playing partner CoCo Vandeweghe, who were seeded seventh, lost 6-4, 6-4 to Laura Siegemund and Mate Pavic in the mixed doubles final on Friday at the U.S. Open in New York.



Points stays in hunt. Zack Sucher topped the DAP Championship leaderboard at 7 under Friday when second-round play was suspended because of darkness in the Web.com Tour Finals opener in Beachwood, Ohio.

Former Illini D.A. Points (71) was tied for 10th at 4 under, while ex-Illini Brian Campbell (70) held a share of 55th at even-par. Former Illini Scott Langley (70) and Luke Guthrie (71) were projected to miss the cut.



Detry bounced. Bernd Wiesberger shot his second consecutive 5-under 66 to take the lead Friday in the KLM Open, 1 shot ahead of playing partner Joost Luiten at Spijk, Netherlands. Ex-Illini Thomas Detry (73) missed the cut.

